Municipal Health Department opens three new care centers for flu in Rio | Rio de Janeiro



Retired Luís Carlos dos Santos, 70, sought out the new pole against the flu at the Manoel Guilherme da Silveira Filho polyclinic, in Bangu – Reginaldo Pimenta / Agência O Dia

Published 12/14/2021 11:46 AM

Rio – The Municipal Health Department inaugurated on Tuesday, 14, three more care centers for patients with flu in Rio. The first pole was opened in the morning at Policlínica Manoel Guilherme da Silveira Filho, in Bangu, in the West Zone. The two others are located at the Almir Dutton Outpatient Unit, in Campo Grande, and at the Rodolpho Rocco Polyclinic, in Del Castilho.

Retired Luís Carlos dos Santos, 70, decided to seek assistance at the new unit in Bangu this Tuesday morning. “I was feeling a lot of fever, with constant coughing and secretions. I was attended quickly and took the Covid test. When it’s bad, it’s bad, but when it’s good, with a first-rate service, we have to praise”, he said. Driver Celso da Silva, 49, also went to the Manoel Guilherme da Silveira Filho Polyclinic after experiencing flu-like symptoms such as shortness of breath, coughing and phlegm. “It’s great to see this here (the new unit), because it really relieves a little the UPAs and hospitals in the surroundings, which were all collapsing. May it serve as an example for us to have more places like this in Rio de Janeiro.” Already retired Maria do Carmo Silva, 71, took her son for a consultation and said that the initiative is “very important for everyone, especially for the poor, who are in need, because it facilitates care.” In view of the influenza epidemic in the city, the units opened by the city hall receive people with symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache and changes in smell or taste. The objective is to relieve the UPAs and offer targeted care in cases of flu. Last week, SMS inaugurated three service centers, located in Vila Olímpica do Alemão, Parque Olímpico da Barra and Vila Olímpica de Honório Gurgel. The centers are open from Monday to Sunday, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and also carry out testing for covid-19, as per medical advice. Influenza is prevalent in the state of Rio The State Department of Health (SES) has already installed service tents against the flu in five 24-hour UPAs: Marshal Hermes, Tijuca, Botafogo, Jacarepaguá and Penha. The initiative is part of the contingency plan for the flu epidemic in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, which also includes the reinforcement of medical teams within the state network. The tents are open every day from 7am to 7pm. Just last Friday, the 10th, the UPAs and the new units carried out 2,102 consultations against the flu. The initial schedule provides for the mobilization to remain throughout the month of December, but may change in case of improvement or worsening of the disease outbreak.

According to Fiocruz’s InfoGripe Bulletin, unlike other states — where cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome are mostly positive for Covid-19 —, the Influenza virus is predominant in Rio de Janeiro. The setting is the same for children and adults.

Baixada cities face epidemic without vaccine doses

Just when Rio is going through a critical epidemiological period, some cities in the Baixada Fluminense continue without flu vaccine doses. The immunizing agent is lacking in Nova Iguaçu, Nilópolis and Duque de Caxias — which even integrates the list of cities where there is an increase in cases of Influenza, along with Belford Roxo, São João de Meriti, Niterói and São Gonçalo. The Municipal Health Department of Caxias reported that the stock of immunizations against the flu came to an end last Thursday, 9. “The Department further clarifies that the municipality of Duque de Caxias registers an increase in the demand of patients with flu-like illness, arriving up to 300% in some health units, mainly in the first district, in addition to greater progress in schools and day care centers,” he said in a statement.

The vaccine coverage for flu in the city reaches the percentage of 54.1% in LocalizaSUS, a number that should increase as soon as the last doses applied are registered. According to the State Health Department, 4,600 doses will be delivered to the city this Wednesday, 15.

The city of Nilópolis said that the immunization against the flu, suspended on December 8 due to lack of doses, remains interrupted. “The Municipal Health Department informs that it has already scheduled the withdrawal of flu vaccines for Thursday, December 16th. Only 1200 doses were released, which does not guarantee the resumption of vaccination for the entire population, only for the priority group.”

In Nova Iguaçu, however, the Municipal Health Department reported that 4,200 doses of the Influenza vaccine were made available by SES for withdrawal on Tuesday, 14, but that the amount would only meet “one morning of vaccine application in the city ”. Also according to Fiocruz’s InfoGripe Bulletin, the city of Rio de Janeiro is an important axis of national air mobility, which may be related to the increase in cases of SRAG in the state as a whole, especially where non-pharmacological measures for COVID-19 mitigation are with low adherence.

*Intern under supervision of Raphael Perucci