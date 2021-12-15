‘Must cry thinking about the tables with Messi’

In Daniel Alves’ debut, Barcelona faced Boca Juniors in a friendly in honor of Maradona and ended up defeated on penalties.

Daniel Alves returned to Barcelona and took the field for the first time. This Tuesday (14), the Brazilian played for the Blaugrana team in the friendly against Juniors mouth. After a draw in normal time, however, a young Brazilian lost a penalty and Boca took the victory by 4-2.

The game, played in Saudi Arabia, had as its main intention to create a tribute to Diego Maradona, who died in November 2020, bearing the name of ‘Maradona Cup’.

The 38-year-old Brazilian full-back received praise for his performance. The newspaper “Marca”, through its columnist Jaime Rincón, analyzed the departure of Daniel Alves.

“He played the 90 minutes -at a friendly pace, yes-, offered options on the ball, took several dangerous moves into the area and was always a solution to balance with his teammates. But he must cry thinking about those tables with Leo Messi “, says the columnist.

“In the second half he acted as captain, fell more in the middle and, of course, advanced his position to loosen defensive obligations in the final stretch of the match. With all these nuances and limitations, predictable on the other hand, his benefits remain above the the rest that occupied that lane on the right side”, completes the columnist.