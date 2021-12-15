Nani enters Fluminense’s sights for 2022, says journalist; understand what makes it unfeasible

The Portuguese Nani was offered to Fluminense, who became interested in the business, but values ​​frighten the board

THE Fluminense is strong in the market to strengthen itself for the dispute of Libertadores Conmebol of 2022. After announcing Felipe Melo, the team saw another big name appear on the agenda this Tuesday (14).

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese Nani was offered to Tricolor and it pleased the board, which even started negotiations to rely on Portuguese.

In the negotiations, however, the values ​​that would involve the negotiation scared the board. For the leaders, the request for the 35-year-old attacking midfielder is too high for the Brazilian reality, according to the website ge.

Nani is without a club after not renewing her contract with Orlando City, of the United States. The Portuguese had passages through Manchester United, lazio and sporting, in Europe.

Fluminense has even been having a busy month of December in the market. In addition to Felipe Melo’s ad, the names of full-back Mario Pineida, ex-Barcelona, ​​and Willian Bigode are also expected announcements, as well as coach Abel Braga.

The team is still in competition for the signings of defender David Duarte, attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart and forwards Gilberto and Germán Cano.

