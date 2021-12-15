NASA: for the first time in history, probe ‘touches’ the Sun | Science

NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben The NASA Parker Solar Probe (PSP) probe managed to “touch” the Sun

The NASA Parker Solar Probe (PSP) probe managed to “touch” the Sun on April 28 this year and took a trip in the “crown” of the star, researchers revealed during a press conference at the American Geophysical Union meeting held this Tuesday (12/14) in New Orleans, United States.

The study about the feat was published on the website of the journal “Physical Review Letters” and will also be published in the renowned “The Astrofisical Journal”. The news was also published by NASA.

According to the article, the NASA probe’s achievement is a “cornerstone” for the study of the Sun and has overcome an “invisible frontier” in space research.

“The boundary crossed by the PSP is called the Alfvén surface — defined as the point where magnetic and kinetic energy balance. Above this surface, the solar wind freely flows away from the Sun. Below the surface, magnetic fields dominate motion of the plasma, connecting them to the Sun”, emphasizes the publication.

The data indicate that the first crossing of the still little-known border was achieved when the probe traveled about 13 million kilometers from the surface.

The PSP’s name is a tribute to physicist Eugene Parker who, since the 1950s, has stated that the solar wind has crossed, more than once, the confines of space, noting that the solar atmosphere is not a “smooth ball”, but something “wrinkled” and full of reliefs.

Now, the analysis of these points and valleys on the surface of the star may help to understand how events that occur in the deepest parts of the Sun influence the entire atmosphere and the solar wind, the “engine” of solar storms that also hit the Earth.

“This is a great time for solar science. This cornerstone will not only provide a deeper insight into the evolution of the Sun and its impact on the Solar System, but everything we’ve learned about our star will teach us a lot about the rest of the Universe “, declared one of NASA’s directors for scientific missions, Thomas Zurbuchen.

According to the expert, this mission is like the “Moon landing, which allowed us to understand how our natural satellite is formed”.

“Touching the solar atmosphere will help us discover crucial information about our star,” he pointed out.

One of the probe builders at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Nour Raouafi, said that “by flying this close to the Sun, the Parker Solar Probe is now able to perceive the conditions of the solar corona in a way that we have never been able to do before”.

“We see evidence of being at the corona in magnetic field data, solar wind data and visibly in images. We can truly see the probe flying through coronal structures that can be observed during total eclipses of the Sun,” he added.

The spacecraft will continue to orbit the Sun, making a kind of spiral that will bring it closer and closer to the star, in a total of 24 complete turns, with ever higher temperatures. The goal is to reach at least 6 million kilometers from the surface of the Sun.