NASA’s Space Probe Touches Sun for the First Time

WASHINGTON — A probe has officially touched the sun for the first time in history, the US space agency (NASA) announced on Tuesday. It is the Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018, which traveled through the outermost layer of the Sun’s atmosphere, known as the corona.

According to NASA, the probe has entered a region where magnetic fields are strong enough to dominate the movement of energetic particles. The results were published in the scientific journal Physical Review Letters and accepted for publication in the Astrophysical Journal.

Scientists said the probe flew through the corona in April amid the spacecraft’s eighth approach to the Sun. The researchers also said it took months to get the data back and then confirm it.

The experts explained that exploring the area up close could help to better understand solar flares capable of interfering with life on Earth. The information will also help to understand its evolution and its influence on the solar system.

“Parker Solar Probe touching the Sun is a monumental moment for solar science and a truly remarkable achievement,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Scientific Mission Directory at NASA Headquarters in Washington. — This milestone not only gives us deeper insights into the evolution of our Sun and its impacts on our solar system, but everything we learn about our own star also teaches us more about stars in the rest of the universe.

Parker was eight miles away from the center of the sun when it first crossed the jagged boundary between the solar atmosphere and the solar wind. The spacecraft “dipped” in and out of the corona at least three times, each with a smooth transition, according to the scientists.

The probe will continue approaching the Sun and advancing on the corona to a major final orbit in 2025. Preliminary data suggests that Parker also touched the Sun in August, but experts say more analysis is needed.