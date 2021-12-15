NAXI Announces Broadband Internet Plan with 6 Gbps Speed ​​and More Benefits

Last week NAXI, a telecom company operating in the southern region of Brazil, announced a new broadband internet package in the city of Jaraguá do Sul, located about 50 km from the capital of Santa Catarina, which focuses on serving homes and consumers which have a high demand for fixed internet. Called ‘ATOMIC 6000’, the plan uses XGS-PON technology to deliver 6 Gbps speed without requiring changes to the fiber optic infrastructure used by the company. This speed is focused on serving content creators and environments with high flow of people.

The company guarantees download and upload speeds equivalent to 6,000 Mbps, and in addition to this package it is also possible to choose versions with the same connection technology, but lower speeds, offering in the ATOMIC package plans with 2 Gbps and 4 Gbps at reduced prices. On the hiring page, it is possible to observe that, in addition to the enormous speed, the ATOMIC 6000 plan also includes several other benefits included by the company, among them the NAXI Protect, Watch, Music, Learn and Mail services, in addition to the so-called ‘Advantage Club’ that it offers to customers discounts at various stores in the region.

The monthly fee charged in the premium package is certainly not attractive to users, who will have to pay the monthly amount of BRL 999 to have 6,000 Mbps broadband and XGS-PON technology available, a feature that is one of the highlights of NAXI.