Nelio dies in In the Times of the Emperor? Lack of a corpse becomes a clue to the mystery · TV News

The tears that Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will shed for the death of Nelio (João Pedro Zappa) will apparently be in vain in Nos Tempos do Imperador. After being pushed over a cliff by Tonico (Alexandre Nero), the lawyer will still have a chance to save himself — and the main clue is that the corpse will not be found in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The ears of screenwriters Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão caught fire with the countless complaints from viewers about the possible tragic end of the couple on social media. They have already delivered all 155 chapters to Globo, but not without leaving an ace up their sleeve about the “darlings” of the plot.

The station has taken extra care to avoid leaking productions that are already fully recorded, such as Um Lugar ao Sol and Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. The actors signed confidentiality agreements, and the authors were able to write few but necessary alternative scenes.

According to sources from TV news behind the scenes of the serial, the novelists have some endings that will only be chosen a few days before the last chapter airs in early February.

Nelio, of course, will have his chance to escape death, as in a trick by Harry Houdini (1874-1926), the magician who made escapism famous. If he gets really alive until the final stretch, Bernardinho’s brother (Gabriel Fuentes) will make reference to one of the scenes from Novo Mundo (2017).

Joaquim (Chay Suede) was also presumed dead after being shot by Thomas (Gabriel Braga Nunes) during a pirate attack on Leopoldina’s (Leticia Colin) ship. He fell into the sea, but was rescued by Jacira (Giulia Buscacio) and her tribe, who even showed up in the continuation of the story.

In one of the clues left in the scripts, the sequence in which Tonico pushes João Pedro Zappa’s character to his death will be cut in Dolores’ scream of horror. The offshoots will only be suggested, but not shown — in the greatest “no body, no death” style.

Horn, Tonico will hunt Dolores like an animal in scenes that will be shown in the first weeks of January. He will find her in a farm in Campos do Goytacazes, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro, and will kidnap her along with her daughter – whose paternity is also a mystery.

Nelio will catch up with them and, during a fight, the deputy will be hanging from a cliff after slipping on a rock. “Do you swear on your father’s soul that if I save you, you’ll leave us alone?”, asks Batista’s son (Ernani Moraes).

“I swear by all that is most sacred. I forget the three of you,” will lie the corrupt politician, who will push his aide to his death after getting both feet back on the ground.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

