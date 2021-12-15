Nélio returns from ‘Além’ to finish off Tonico; learn how· TV news

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will return from “Além” to haunt Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Pushed over a precipice by the deputy, the lawyer will survive the fall and will appear months after being presumed dead to denounce the crimes of his former friend Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) in the telenovela Globo.

In scenes that will air from January onwards, the villain will go after Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and the advisor, who at this point in the plot will already have a young daughter, to exact revenge.

During a fight with the bachelor, he will trip and be left hanging in the abyss. Nélio will help the jerk, but will end up being thrown into the ravine. Everyone will think the boy will have died in the fall.

The son of Batista Pindaíba (Ernani Moraes), however, will not die in the serial. Months later, the emperor will call the owner of the newspaper O Berro for a conversation and reveal that he has received serious accusations against him.

“Is your majesty going to listen to political intrigues? You know very well how our enemies act”, will react the corrupt. “Whoever made the accusation is not his enemy, on the contrary. He was very much his friend”, will retort Teresa Cristina’s husband (Leticia Sabatella).

“My friend?” questioned the rogue, not understanding. At this point, Lota’s son (Paula Cohen) will appear and scare the politician away.

“It’s me, Tonico”, will say Nélio, who will tell how he survived the attack. He will report that the trees will have dampened the thud. The boy will have been helped by a resident and stayed at her house until he was cured.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#85 – What happens to Nelio and Dolores after fleeing in In Times of the Emperor?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.