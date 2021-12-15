New Honda HR-V is spotted in the interior of São Paulo

The New Honda HR-V already circulates on Brazilian streets and highways, having been seen in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste, in the interior of São Paulo. Spotted by reader Sérgio Oliveira Sanchez, the Japanese brand’s compact crossover starts its tests.

With production prepared for Itirapina, not far from where it was seen, the New HR-V will be the top of the line of Honda’s national range, occupying the place that until November belonged to the Civic, which left the line in Sumaré.

Camouflaged, the Honda HR-V 2022 will hit the market as a major player in the high-end compact SUVs, looking for rivals like Renault Captur, Nissan Kicks, Volkswagen T-Cross and Jeep Renegade, among others.

To be worth what it will cost, the New HR-V will necessarily have the L15B7 1.5 VTC Turbo engine with double VTEC command and direct flex injection, delivering close to 180 horsepower in gasoline or even more than that in ethanol.

Equipped with a seven-speed CVT transmission and paddle shifts, the New HR-V will expand the offer in performance and efficiency, also having the safety assistance features of Honda Sensing, at a level above that seen in the new City hatch and sedan.

The position with a stronger engine and price, unfortunately, much higher, will favor the arrival of another important player, which will soon start to be seen in the interior of São Paulo, the Honda ZR-V.

Seen in Indonesia as an SUV RS concept, the ZR-V will be the right successor to the WR-V and will arrive at the right time. That is, if it doesn’t assume the current designation of the crossover derived from the old Fit, another one out of line in Brazil.

Anyway, different from the old BR-V and the current one, the SUV RS is quite different from the WR-V, even though the size and the proposal look the same. Thus, the New HR-V will be at the top with the ZR-V (or New WR-V) in the entry range.

Hybrid? Honda has already said that its plans include only three models and all will be imported, thus ruling out an eventual e:HEV version of the new national HR-V. At least for now, as it uses L15B engine and it is already flexible here.

Thanks to Sergio.