New photos of Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man 3 leak

Early sessions of Spider-Man No Return Home are already happening all over the world since last night, Monday, 12/13, together with the World Premiere of the film.

Including, the Marvel legacy watched the movie this Tuesday morning, so let’s deal with our review today, as the press booths have this intention: to show it in advance so that the press has time to create their review before the official premiere of the movie.

However, unfortunately, some people take advantage of this privilege of seeing the film before the general public to film and photograph what they can and put it all on the internet. And that’s what happened in this case.

2 SUPPOSED leaks (after all, we can’t confirm 100% until we see the movie) from Tobey Maguire have landed on the internet. An image shows the supposed credits of the film, where Tobey Maguire is credited. Check out:

The other supposedly leaked image from the film shows Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, in uniform. The image is too close to deduce the location that takes place, but it is believed that it is during the final battle at the Statue of Liberty. Check out:

Wow! Spider-Man Note 3 on Rotten Tomatoes is revealed

Spider-Man 3 is about to be released! This week the film will hit theaters around the world, with its premiere in Brazil taking place on Thursday, the 16th.

But while we wait, yesterday was the day for the American press to watch the film, at a premiere that took place in Los Angeles. And as usual, the first opinions about Spider-Man 3, which you can check here.

And with the end of the embargo and the release of the first reviews, we also had the beginning of a round already well-known by fans of Marvel and hero movies in general: the approval percentage in the famous Rotten Tomatoes!

Some fans seem to look forward to it more than they should at this point, but the top review site is famous for pulling together all the professional reviews and ending up creating an approval percentage. And the note of Spider-Man 3 is now available.

The hero’s new movie currently has the highest score: 100% approval. So far, all 25 reviews already ranked by the site have been positive, highly praising the new co-production between Marvel Studios and Sony.

Of course this note from Spider-Man 3 it’s still going down, but it’s still a promising start for the film. THE Legacy You’ll be watching the movie later today, so stay tuned as we’ll be issuing our own opinion later!

Spider-Man: No Return Home is the official title of the sequel to Spider-Man: Away from Home. The third solo film starring Tom Holland. The film is part of the MCU Multiverse Trilogy, started by WandaVision and followed by Doctor Strange 2!

In addition to Holland, the EPIC cast of Spider-Man 3 count with Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Yes, veterans are back! Including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and the villains: Willem Dafoe (Green elf), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Electro)!

Can you believe?! ARANHAVERSO IS REAL and the film is currently scheduled to arrive in Brazilian cinemas on the day 16 of DECEMBER 2021.

