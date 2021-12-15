New reinforcements from Palmeiras, Lomba talks about “the opportunity for life” and Atuesta says he is “impressed” with the club

Palmeiras had its first two reinforcements for the next season announced this Tuesday. Goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba signed until the end of 2022, while Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta’s contract lasts until the end of 2026. Both athletes spoke of their arrival at the club.

Marcelo Lomba, ex-International and Flamengo, elected his arrival at Palmeiras as the greatest opportunity of his life, at the height of his 34 years. The archer also revealed that he paid special attention to the Verdão proposal.

”It’s the biggest opportunity of my life to come to the current two-time Libertadores champion. I had other surveys, but when Palmeiras called, I said ‘for everything, let’s listen with the greatest affection in the world’. It’s a winning group, which has made history and I hope to learn, add, help and work hard to make 2022 a historic year,” he said.

The goalkeeper also took the opportunity to praise the Palmeiras fans, talking about how difficult it was to play as an opponent of Palmeiras at Allianz Parque.

“I’ve played against Palmeiras at Allianz Parque, Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão matches, and they were very tough matches. It seems that the echo of the fans is greater, the fans sing all the time. Now it’s playing in favor. Palmeiras has always been and will continue to be very strong at home,” he said.



Unlike Marcelo Lomba, Eduard Atuesta is not such a well-known name in Brazil. The 24-year-old played in the American League, where he defended the colors of Los Angeles FC. Now in Brazil, Atuesta was impressed with the Alviverde installations.

”I’m impressed, it’s all beautiful. I can’t wait to start using the club’s playing fields and facilities. I am very grateful to God and to life for being here and I will try to make the most of it”, he said.

Before his arrival, Atuesta revealed that he spoke with Ivan Angulo, a player from Palmeiras on loan to Portimonense, to learn more about the club and the city.

“I asked Ivan (Angulo) about the club, the city, the fans and his words were always: ‘Brother, it’s the best decision you can make, you have to go and for sure you’ll do important things’. He’s better than a friend, he’s someone I have the utmost confidence in”, he concluded.



