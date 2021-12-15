Nike buys NFT startups to sell virtual sneakers in metaverse

Nike closed the purchase of RTFKT, a startup specializing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) collectibles and fashion, in yet another step that indicates the sporting goods manufacturer’s bet on the metaverse concept.

One of the main products of RTFKT is a hybrid NFT and physical collectable sneaker, inspired by the famous NFT CryptoPunks collection. This is a project that caught a lot of attention in March of this year when a collection in partnership with NFT artist FEWOCiOUS sold $3.1 million worth of pairs of sneakers from the metaverse.

The announcement of the acquisition was made by RTFKT on its Twitter. None of the companies released the terms of the agreement.

RTFKT is now part of the NIKE, Inc. family. 🌐👁‍🗨 pic.twitter.com/5egNk9d8wA — RTFKT Studios (@RTFKTstudios) December 13, 2021

According to Nike, the startup’s team “uses the very latest in gaming tools, NFTs, blockchain authentication and augmented reality to create unique virtual products and experiences.”

“This acquisition is another step that accelerates Nike’s digital transformation and allows us to serve athletes and creators at the intersection of sport, creativity, games and culture,” said sports brand president John Donahoe in a statement.

“We are acquiring a very talented team of creators with an authentic and connected brand. Our plan is to invest in the RTFKT brand, serve and grow its innovative and creative community and extend Nike’s digital footprint and capabilities,” continued the executive in the text.

Last month, Nike had already announced the launch of its own virtual space in the metaverse, Nikeland, in partnership with game company Roblox.

Users can access the region for free to perform exclusive activities such as mini-games. But the company’s idea is to expand the business, with simulations while major sporting events take place in real life, for example.

