‘No Good’ · TV News

Ravi (Juan Paiva) will be arrested after assaulting his new boss in Um Lugar ao Sol. In jail, the boy will refuse to ask Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) for help to pay bail and will prohibit Joy (Lara Tremouroux) from looking for the ex- best friend on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. “It sucks,” he will say.

After a lot of fighting over his criminal record, the former Redentor driver will finally get a new job in a diner and do well. One night, however, he will get a chicken from the boss and give some to his son, who will be very sick.

The next day, the good guy will arrive at work and discover that other colleagues also got sick after eating the “gift” from the boss. He will then deduce that the problem was caused by the food and put pressure on the boss, who will deny any guilt.

Ravi, however, will not be convinced of the man’s arguments. “I’ll go inside, then, get the chicken, and you’ll eat in front of me, will you?”, threatens the man from Goiás. “Cend your tongue to talk to me, kid,” the merchant will retort. “Young man is the man who gives rotten food to others,” the boy will accuse.

The two will continue to argue until, at a certain point, the former Santiago employee (José de Abreu) ​​will attack his boss and end up in prison. Once in jail, he will receive a visit from Joy. “Where’s Chico? How’s he doing?”, the good guy will ask.

The graffiti artist will tell you that the son is still sick and they don’t have the money to pay the bail. “Could it be that you don’t have anyone to borrow? And what about Mr. Renato who was such a friend of yours?”, the young woman will suggest.

“No way! That man sucks! I may be desperate, but I don’t want anything from that man, can you hear me?”, Ravi will say proudly.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters.

