Notebook Gamer: 7 Models You Should Know Before You Buy | Which one to buy?

The Acer Nitro 5 features a 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card for around R$ 5,699. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i brings 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD for values ​​starting from R$ 5,849. Here are seven gaming notebooks you should know about before you buy.

1 of 8 Notebook gamer: list gathers models to buy for starting at R$ 5,894 — Photo: Divulgação/Dell Notebook gamer: list gathers models to buy for from R$ 5,894 — Photo: Divulgação/Dell

The E550, from 2AM, is the cheapest on the list and has a simple design, but it should please gamers and users who need a computer with advanced settings for productivity. The model is equipped with 9th generation Intel Core i3 processor, has Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card with 3GB dedicated, 8GB of RAM memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It is possible to find it by figures from R$ 5,399.

According to the manufacturer, the model can run games like Fortnite and League os Legends (LoL) and handle software like Photoshop and After Effects without many problems. The laptop also has a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and Windows 10 operating system.

2 out of 8 2AM E550 has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and promises good performance — Photo: Press/2AM 2AM E550 has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and promises good performance — Photo: Press/2AM

Acer Nitro 5 brings Endless OS operating system, which is based on Linux. The option comes equipped with a 9th generation Intel Core i5 chip, features an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4 GB dedicated, 8 GB of RAM memory and hybrid storage with 1 TB in HD and 128 GB in SSD. The notebook can be found for R$ 5,699 on Amazon.

According to the manufacturer, the model should be enough to run games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Battlefield 5. The option also has a 15.6-inch screen with a resolution in Full HD and a battery life of up to seven hours.

3 of 8 Acer Nitro 5 brings improved specs and Linux-based operating system — Photo: Disclosure/Acer Acer Nitro 5 brings improved specifications and operating system based on Linux — Photo: Disclosure/Acer

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming 3i has a dedicated 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card from Nvidia and a 10th generation Intel Core i5 chip. The model is also equipped with 8 GB of RAM memory and brings another 256 GB of internal storage on SSD, promising superior performance. The device’s screen has a Full HD resolution and the size is 15.6 inches. The product sells for R$5,849.

The laptop comes with blue LED backlit alphanumeric keyboard, which can be useful when playing in low light environments and can even complement the setup. According to the manufacturer, the device has a battery life of up to 9.6 hours, and also has a 15-minute fast charging system that guarantees use of up to two hours. The model leaves the factory with the Windows 10 operating system.

4 of 8 Ideapad Gaming 3i has a dark blue finish — Photo: Press Release/Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3i has a dark blue finish — Photo: Disclosure/Lenovo

The Samsung Odissey brings a design that refers to a traditional desktop. The item can be found on Amazon’s website for figures starting at R$ 9,199, it is equipped with 16 GB of RAM memory, has a 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 4 GB GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card from Nvidia and also brings hybrid storage, with 1TB on HD and 256GB on SSD.

The device’s screen has 15.6 inches with Full HD resolution, and also features an equalization system to adjust the image definition depending on the game being played. In addition, the laptop even has enhanced audio technology and specific mode to maximize performance. Another differential of the notebook is its upgradeable slots, which allow users to change parts to upgrade the device.

5 of 8 Samsung Odyssey brings 16 GB of RAM memory — Photo: Press Release/Samsung Samsung Odyssey brings 16 GB of RAM memory — Photo: Press Release/Samsung

More notebooks to buy

Acer’s Predator Helios 300 model promises advanced performance. The laptop is equipped with 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6 GB dedicated, 16 GB RAM memory and 512 GB SSD storage. The notebook also has an advanced cooling system, is integrated with Alexa voice assistant and offers enhanced sound technology that supports surround sound.

The device’s screen is LED-backlit, has 15.6 inches and Full HD resolution. The keyboard has numerical extension and is also backlit in RGB LED. On Amazon’s website, you can find the model by figures starting at R$ 12,936. The laptop battery promises a lifespan of up to six hours and the model’s operating system is Windows 10 Home.

6 of 8 Acer Predator Helios 300 features 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo Acer Predator Helios 300 features 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo

The Dell Alienware m15 is a notebook with advanced settings. The model comes with Windows 11 installed at the factory, comes with 11th generation Intel Core i7 chip, 8 GB ‎Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 video card, 16 GB of RAM memory and 1 TB of SSD memory. The laptop is found for figures starting at R$14,999.

The device features a customizable RBG LED backlit keyboard and a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution. According to the manufacturer, the laptop also features improved cooling technology and allows the user to manage the upper limit for CPU temperature.

7 of 8 Dell Alienware M15 Features Programmable RGB LED Backlit Keyboard — Photo: Press Release/Dell Dell Alienware M15 features programmable RGB LED backlit keyboard — Photo: Press Release/Dell

The Lenovo Legion 5i is ideal for gamers and users who need a high-performance computer. The model is equipped with a 15.6-inch anti-glare screen, with Full HD resolution and Dolby Vision-certified image quality. The keyboard, which is alphanumeric, also features white LED lighting, which can enhance the user experience and even complement the setup. Anyone interested in the model needs to spend around R$ 16,699. The laptop offers 512GB of SSD storage and has Windows 10 operating system.

The datasheet also includes 16GB of RAM memory, 10th generation Intel Core i7 chip and dedicated 6GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. It also has an optimized cooling system and promises high performance. According to the manufacturer, the laptop is capable of meeting even the most demanding gamers.

8 of 8 Lenovo Legion 5i is ideal for gamers and users who need a high-performance computer — Photo: Press Release/Lenovo Lenovo Legion 5i is ideal for gamers and users who need a computer with high performance — Photo: Press Release/Lenovo

With information from Samsung

