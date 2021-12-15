Nubank’s shares fall again after euphoria from their debut on the New York Stock Exchange

Yadunandan Singh 3 mins ago Business

RIO – Nubank’s shares fell again this Tuesday, returning part of the gains made by the company in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (Nyse). The papers closed down 8.23%, traded at US$ 9.92.

On the Brazilian stock exchange, Nubank’s Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) dropped 13.15% this Tuesday, trading at R$9.25. Each BDR represents one-sixth of a share on the NYSE.

Capital:Nubank takes 7.5 million CPFs to the Exchange with a BDR distribution program

This was the second consecutive day of fall for the shares of the digital bank, which debuted on the American stock exchange with a high of 14.78%, to US$ 10.33.

In its first trading session, shares of Nubank peaked at $12.24, up 36%, before losing steam.

Nubank launched its IPO (initial public offering) for $9 last Thursday. The value was at the top of the indicative price range, which started at US$ 8.

This Tuesday was negative for US stocks in general. The Nyse Dow Jones Index closed down 0.30%, while the S&P 500, the main stocks traded on the Nyse and Nasdaq, fell 0.75%. In Nasdaq the drop was 1.14%.

