Obstetric violence: what it is, how to identify it and how to report it | Health

In this article, g1 explains the definition of obstetric violence, in which situations during the care of women can be identified and how to report. Importantly, obstetric violence can occur during the period of pregnancy, childbirth or postpartum.

What is obstetric violence?

obstetric violence is the term used to characterize abuse suffered by women when they seek health services during pregnancy, at the time of delivery, birth or postpartum. Mistreatment can include physical or psychological violence, which can make the experience of childbirth a traumatic moment for the woman or baby.

obstetric violence it is related not only to the work of health professionals, but also to structural failures of clinics, hospitals and the health system as a whole..

They exist different ways in which the health service is harmful to women during pregnancy or in the puerperium, from intimidation or verbal aggression to neglect of treatments.

Unnecessary or unauthorized procedures by the pregnant woman also fit into the framework of obstetric violence. The patient cannot be disrespected or not informed about any procedures. Among the examples:

Physical, sexual or verbal abuse;

Discrimination by age, race, social class or medical conditions;

Poor health system conditions, such as lack of resources;

Refusal to offer treatments to the pregnant woman or baby;

Do not inform the patient about procedures or disregard her decision.

THE complaint can be made at the hospital or health service. in which the patient was seen. Also in the responsible health department by the establishment (municipal, state or district) and in the class councils — Regional Council of Medicine (CRM) for doctors or Regional Council of Nursing (COREN) for nurses or nursing technicians, for example.

For telephone service, call the 180 (Women’s Service Center) or 136 (Dial Health).

What does the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations (Febrasgo) say?

The Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations (Febrasgo) manifested itself in 2019 by launching an official position to prevent violence against pregnant women. The guidelines, according to the institution, serve to qualify childbirth care and ensure respect for the pregnant woman’s autonomy. Among the guidelines are:

Individuality : it is considered good practice to call the patient by name, without using nicknames. hospitalization : the agency recommends hospitalizing the pregnant woman for assistance when she is in the active phase of labor. escorts : it is oriented to encourage and facilitate the presence of companions during labor, according to the patient’s free choice.

Upon recommendation by the Federal Public Ministry, the Ministry of Health (MS) recognized, through a letter sent in June 2019, the legitimate right of women to use the term “obstetric violence” to portray ill-treatment, disrespect and abuse at the time of childbirth.