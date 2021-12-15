OJ Simpson is a free man after his parole ends

OJ Simpson, the movie-star football player whose double murder trial shocked and divided the United States in the 1990s, is a completely free man after serving his term of parole, police confirmed on Tuesday. fair (14).

Simpson, now 74, was released from prison in Nevada in 2017, where he served nine years for armed robbery in a case involving historic sporting goods. He was scheduled to end his parole in February.

“The Nevada Board of Probation Commissioners has conducted an early release hearing for Mr. Simpson,” explained Nevada Police Spokesperson Kim Yoko Smith.

“The decision to grant early parole was ratified on December 6, 2021. The Council granted credits equal to the remaining time of the sentence to reduce the sentence in time served.”

Simpson’s soap-worthy public life began as a prominent running back in college football, earning the coveted Heisman Trophy for Best Player in the Country, before completing a stellar career in the NFL.

He became a box office hit with movies and commercials.

In 1994, millions of Americans watched Simpson’s pursuit of Southern California highways live on television. He was traveling aboard a white Bronco driven by a friend and followed by a police convoy in an alleged attempt to escape the alleged double murder of his ex-wife and a friend of hers.

Simpson was acquitted in 1995 by a Los Angeles jury in a case denounced by many as a media circus that became known as the “Trial of the Century,” starring high-profile lawyers and a dramatic twist on whether gloves were found in crime scene fit in his hands.

The verdict was met with disbelief by many Americans, and opinion about the black athlete’s guilt was sharply divided racially.

The case became the FX channel television series “The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story,” which aired in 2016 and won an Emmy.

Simpson was held responsible for the deaths in a 1997 civil case and ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to the family of Ron Goldman, who was stabbed to death along with Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

Simpson has pleaded not guilty to this day and has always denied that he tried to escape during the famous manhunt, despite ignoring the deadline given by the police to turn himself in.

The former player told a Los Angeles police detective over the phone during the low-speed chase to “warn everyone that he wasn’t running” but was visiting Nicole’s grave.

A backpack containing Simpson’s passport and money, as well as a pistol, found by police in the car, led many to question his intentions, but the prosecution never presented them as evidence.

Simpson later wrote a book titled “If I Had Done,” which provided a hypothetical description of the murders.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with spicy sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

