Patients report new symptom in Ômicron variant of coronavirus Photo: Freepik

In recent weeks, the world has seen the arrival of a new variant of the coronavirus, Ômicron, which has been considered of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, this strain brought a new symptom that had not been reported before by patients with the disease.

According to doctors in South Africa, the country where the strain was first identified, people who were infected with Ômicron had night sweats.

Another symptom reported was “scratching throat”, a symptom different from that caused by the Delta variant, which causes pain at the site.

Other common symptoms of Ômicron are fatigue, dry cough and muscle pain.

