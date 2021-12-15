Ômicron has reached young people in the countries where it is installed, says WHO director

With the registration of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus in 77 countries, it is still not possible to say that it is “lighter” than other strains, but it is already observed that the mutation has reached more young people in the places where it is installed.

The analysis was carried out by the assistant director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Mariângela Simão, in an interview with CNN this Wednesday (15).

The doctor pointed out that, despite the “public perception that she [Ômicron] be less severe with milder cases, you can’t say that with certainty” even with the results of the first studies of the strain, as they contain still preliminary analyzes of how the mutation should behave.

Mariângela Simão highlighted the prevalence of infections among young people in South Africa, where the Delta variant did not dominate as it did in other countries, and the advance of the strain in the United Kingdom, where Ômicron should become the dominant variant by the end of 2021.

“Vaccines don’t prevent transmission, they prevent development into serious illness and death. it could be that [a infecção pela Ômicron] be lighter, but it may not be. The main issue is that the new variant comes to say that nothing is over yet”, said Simão.

The WHO vision at this time, highlights the director, is to wait for more data on Ômicron in January and make the global priority “vaccinate those who have not been vaccinated yet”.

According to her, there is not enough data to indicate that the booster dose is a priority in those who have already completed the vaccination schedule – with the exception of risk groups.

“In this group of people who are not vaccinated, you create situations that can generate new variants”, he says. If the immunization of those who have not yet taken any dose is not prioritized, there are chances of “living with this virus in this mutual form for a long time”, he warned.

According to WHO data presented by the director, at least 41 countries have only 10% of full vaccination coverage, and 91 countries register less than 40% of those vaccinated. Many of them depend on the Covax Facility initiative, which allocates doses donated and contracted with pharmaceutical companies.

Recent news involving the expiration of doses is challenging, but Mariângela Simão highlights the importance of the program at a global level and in reducing inequalities.

“One of the issues is that Covax is receiving a lot of donations with short expiration dates. Nobody wants vaccines to expire, but they do in rich and developing countries,” he said.

“There are many countries that depend only on vaccines that arrive through this mechanism, and it is extremely important that there is greater commitment from producers to deliver the contracts on time and that donations come with greater predictability, without this issue of receiving doses close to win”, he declared.