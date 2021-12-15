Ômicron variant is spreading rapidly and this is alarming

The Ômicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly in several countries where it was discovered. Even if it only causes the mild form of the disease – which is far from certain – it still means that many people could be hospitalized or die.

The new mutation killed at least one person in the UK and left another 10 in hospital – most of them vaccinated, according to government officials.

“It is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa, where circulation was low, but it also appears to be spreading faster than Delta in other countries where the variant incidence is high, such as the UK.” , reported the World Health Organization (WHO) at a technical briefing last week.

“With the data currently available, it is likely that Ômicron will outperform the Delta variant where community transmission occurs,” added WHO.

It is not clear how severe the new variant is, although most cases that have been diagnosed so far have been mild. This could be reassuring, but if Ômicron spreads more easily than Delta and previous strains, if it evades protection from vaccines and previous infections, and ends up infecting more people, it could mean more people end up hospitalized or die .

“What we now know about Ômicron is that […] it’s spreading at a phenomenal rate, something we’ve never seen before. Every two or three days the infections are doubling,” UK Health Secretary Sajid Javic told Sky News on Monday.

“This means that we are facing a new tide of infections. We are once again in a race between the vaccine and the virus”, he added.

A new study released on Monday by Oxford University researchers adds evidence that two of the main vaccines against Covid-19 – the AstraZeneca vaccine, used widely in the UK and around the world but not in the US, and the from Pfizer/BioNTech, used extensively in the US, Europe and elsewhere – will not protect people as well against the Ômicron variant.

“Our results show that vaccine efficacy against the symptomatic form of the Ômicron variant disease is significantly less than with the Delta variant,” the researchers wrote.

Infecting the vaccinated and those with a booster dose

Several reports indicate that at least some of those infected with Ômicron have been fully vaccinated and given the booster dose, and tests done on blood samples from people vaccinated and with the booster dose indicate the same thing.

What this could mean is that vaccinations and especially booster doses provide good protection against the severe form of the Ômicron variant, doctors say — although it’s too early to be sure. Health officials note that many of the early cases were seen among travelers and people who may be in good health and who can take other precautions.

Disease modellers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine on Saturday released a report where they project infections in England past the peak of last winter in terms of daily numbers. They wrote in a “pre-print” article posted online that this could translate to twice the number of daily hospital admissions, as seen last year.

What is really uncertain is what Ômicron will do to the most vulnerable people, who will likely not be among the first to be infected, but who will see the virus get to them. This can include the elderly, people with varying levels of immune compromise, and those with preexisting illnesses.

looking for the susceptible

“This virus will eventually seek out and land on people who are no longer susceptible, and these are the ones who haven’t been vaccinated yet, and also those who haven’t had the booster dose. It’s not a question of if. It’s a question of when,” said Los Angeles specialist in internal medicine, Dr. Jorge Rodriguez.

“High numbers can still mean a lot of hospitalized people,” he told CNN Dr. Crystal Watson, senior associate at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety.

While only a few cases have been identified in the United States so far, there is little reason to think that it won’t spread across the country as it has elsewhere.

Houston officials said last week the Ômicron strain had been detected in wastewater there, though it has yet to appear in tests of people diagnosed with the virus. This may indicate silent community spread – something that would not be surprising for a variant that causes mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. WFTV reported similar findings in central Florida, but quoted Altamonte Springs City Mayor Frank Martz as saying that detection of any genetic material from the virus indicated that more than one person in the area was infected with the strain.

Even if Ômicron doesn’t add to the spread, the Delte variant combined with an unvaccinated population is doing a lot of damage.

The US passed 50 million cases of coronavirus infection on Monday and is fast approaching 800,000 deaths.

CEOs of several Minnesota health systems signed a full-page newspaper ad urging people to be vaccinated.

“Our emergency departments are overcrowded and we have patients in every bed in our hospitals,” the ad reads. “Your access to healthcare is being seriously threatened by Covid-19. We need to prevent it from spreading!”.

The ad encourages people to get vaccinated and get booster shots, wear masks and get tested to detect the virus.

* With information from Jamie Gumbrecht, Naomi Thomas and Robert Iddiols, CNN

