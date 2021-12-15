Omicron variant of coronavirus spreads at unprecedented rate, says WHO

No variant of Covid-19 has so far spread as quickly as omicron, said on Tuesday (14) the World Health Organization (WHO). The organization calculates that all countries in the world are already affected.

“Currently 77 countries have reported cases of omicron, but the reality is that omicron is probably in most countries, although they have not yet detected it. Omicron is spreading at a rate that we have not seen with any other variant,” said the director. WHO General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at a press conference.

“We are concerned that people consider omicron to be mild (…) Although omicron causes less serious illnesses, the number of cases can again burden unprepared health systems,” he added.

The head of WHO also warned the international community that vaccines alone will not allow any country to get out of this crisis, and asked them to make use of all existing anti-covid measures, such as masks and social distance. “Do it all. Do it consistently, do it well,” he insisted.

Tedros also emphasized that several countries accelerated the application of booster doses in the adult population after the emergence of the omicron variant, even “without having evidence on the effectiveness of booster doses against this variant”.

With these measures, the WHO fears that the rich countries will accumulate immunization agents again and the poorer nations will not be able to advance in their vaccination campaigns. “I will be clear: WHO is not against booster shots. We are against injustice” in vaccines, emphasized the WHO director.





See too