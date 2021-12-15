On the eve of the vote, the president of the São Paulo Council receives threats; police initiates investigation | São Paulo

The president of the Deliberative Council of São Paulo, Olten Ayres de Abreu Júnior received threats in his profile on a social network. The messages were prompted by the vote, scheduled for this Thursday, on proposals for changes in the club’s bylaws.

Olten registered a police report on Tuesday morning, and the Civil Police opened an inquiry to investigate the content of the messages and the authors.

In the police report and in a police statement, Olten cites two messages posted on his Instagram profile.

1 of 2 Olten Ayres de Abreu Júnior, President of the Deliberative Council of São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction Olten Ayres de Abreu Júnior, President of the Deliberative Council of São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction

In one of them, the author affirms, among crude terms, that he will “invade” the Council and “take out one by one, for better or for worse”.

In another, published by a different profile, the author cites Olten’s family:

– If you’re still thinking about hitting São Paulo, you’re going to f*, you c*. Don’t forget you have a family. The world is small.

The vote this Thursday will analyze proposals that change the statute of São Paulo. Among them are the possibility of re-election of the club president, the extension of the term of advisors from three to six years, and the reduction in the number of advisors from 260 to 200.

The proposals that are approved by the Deliberative Council will still depend on the scrutiny of the Membership Assembly to enter into force. The Assembly will have to be called between the end of December and the month of January.

+ Read more news about São Paulo

This week, opposition advisers were denied by the court a request for an injunction to block the meeting.