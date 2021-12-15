On vacation in Rio de Janeiro and with his eyes on Palmeiras, Elkeson wants time to analyze the future

Recently rated by Palmeiras, striker Elkeson is on vacation in Brazil after taking another step towards a possible return to Brazilian football. Last Monday (13), the player officially terminated his contract with Guangzhou FC, from China, which was valid until 2023. Now, he wants time to rest and think about his sequel to 2022.

Discover the Nosso Lecture channel on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and in the Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

Botafogo, the main club of his career and now in Serie A, is interested in having Elkeson next year. International markets sought information, as well as Palmeiras, which observes everything and will sit down with shirt 9 to understand their situation and their aspirations.

Elkeson played in Chinese football for nine seasons and became the top scorer in the history of the local league, also winning five titles. The idolatry and identification were so many that he became naturalized and started to defend the Chinese team.

One of the main reasons for the attacker’s departure is the crisis experienced by Evergrande. One of the biggest real estate developers in China and main shareholder of the Guangzhou club, the company is in a serious financial crisis and could go bankrupt. The debt exceeds 300 million dollars.

– It was nine incredible, unforgettable years. I arrived in China at the end of 2012, in football with no world tradition, an unknown championship, but I bet it would work. Could not have chosen better – said the attacker in a statement.

Born in Maranhão and with passages in Vitória and Botafogo, the player should return to Brazil to spend the end of the year with his family. Monitored by Palmeiras, Elkeson will decide his future in the coming weeks.