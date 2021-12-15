Open Banking: the last phase begins today, with data on insurance, investments and Pensions. Understand

BRASILIA – The last of the four phases of implementation of Open Banking begins to take effect today and promises to expand the sharing of data beyond the banking system, reaching information about insurance, investments, foreign exchange and pensions. It’s the beginning of Open Finance.

The measure aims to give consumers the possibility to share their financial information with whomever they wish and, in this way, increase competition in the market, resulting in more personalized products and cheaper options. However, you need to be aware of the level of privacy you want to have.





Milene Fachini Jacob, co-responsible for the Fintech area at Baptista Luz Advogados, emphasizes that the main theme of this phase is the expansion of data, products and services beyond the banking system that was already planned:

— If we were talking before, considering phase three, credit products, payment initiation, transactional data, we are increasingly integrating other institutions into the system and therefore increasing the number of interconnected financial and similar products.

The customer will decide what information to share with whom and for how long. However, at this first moment, personal data are not included, only that of institutions, such as which products are offered and prices in general.

Data on family income and assets

As of May 31, 2022, the sharing of personal data will be possible. In the case of investments, share information about how much is invested in which stocks and which government bonds each one has. Data such as family income or assets can also be entered into the system.





Guilherme Assis, CEO of Gorila, an investment consolidator, emphasizes that Open Finance is a process and the impacts will not be felt immediately, but the change will be profound:

— I’ll want to open my account information at bank A because when I drop my money there, I want 10% of the total to leave and go to institution B and be automatically invested in my product portfolio at that other institution.

In the case of foreign exchange transactions, shareable information includes the exchange rate charged, fees and the method of delivery of the foreign currency.

The implementation that starts today is phased and starts with the systems certification process to guarantee quality and safety.

Thereafter, the registration of information from institutions, such as fees charged and more general conditions, would be done in a staggered manner. Until March 4, information on insurance, supplementary pension and capitalization will be entered. A week later, the accreditation services of payment arrangements.

On March 18, foreign exchange operations, and finally on March 25, term deposit accounts and other investments.

Mareska Tiveron, Director of Compliance and Risk at Zoop, fintech for financial services, explains that before Open Banking, only the institution where the client had an account accessed financial information. Now with the possibility for the customer to share their information with other banks, competition should grow and services can become cheaper.

— We know that the fact that the consumer has a checking account and other products, such as investments, in a specific bank makes this bank make an accurate assessment of the risk of default. So you can give him this loan, for example, a more attractive interest. explained Steveron.

security and development

In order to participate in Open Finance, institutions will have to follow security protocols similar to those of banks and fintechs. The security system is considered robust, even with the entry of new companies and services.

Rafael Schur, lead partner of the Financial Market segment at EY Brasil, points out that the level of security remains high, even with the interconnections of several companies that are not regulated by the Central Bank.

— I don’t see why bringing these people inside creates an environment of greater insecurity. Everyone who enters Open Banking, due to the way it was designed by the Central Bank and the dynamics that are being worked on by the participating institutions, to enter you already need to be sure – he said.

Even though the implementation stages have ended this year, the development of new tools and features continues for the next ones. With the foundations in place, the expectation is that private entities will innovate to bring other solutions to clients.

Karen Machado, leader of Open Banking at Banco do Brasil, said that the market is already feeling the first effects of the system even in this first year of “learning”, but development should advance even from the second half of 2022, when the stages that stayed for the next year are already prepared.

— From the second half of the year onwards, Open Banking starts to gain more traction, because the institutions, once they beat the regulatory calendar, and it is a very big effort, they are very robust teams, we are able to find more and more business solutions. Today, here at the bank, we already have two pilot projects to make the Open Banking data profitable, but we are in the learning phase,” he said.

What can be shared:

Investments

BC defined a minimum scope of data that must be part of Open Banking. Among them are stocks, government bonds, debentures, investment fund shares and index funds listed on the stock exchange. In addition, Bank Deposit Certificate (CDB), Bank Deposit Receipt (RDB), Real Estate Credit Bills (LCI), Real Estate Receivables Certificates (CRI) and Agribusiness Receivables Certificates (CRA).

Insurance

Sharing is divided into three phases. The first starts this month with more basic information about service channels and available products.

From September 2022 until June 2023, it will be possible to share customer and participant records, in general personal data.

The third phase starts in December of next year and will enable the redemption or portability of insurance, claim notification and access to insurance through Open Insurance.

foreign exchange transactions

Financial institutions must share the Total Effective Value (VET), which represents the total cost of an exchange transaction, including fees and taxes. Information on the exchange rate, which is the foreign currency and the way in which the currency is delivered will also be included.

pension

In the case of pension plans, Susep defined that, in addition to registration data, types of products, variable contribution, the update rate, the means of payment of the premium and redemption terms, in addition to other information also enter.