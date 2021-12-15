Out of Corinthians’ plans, Danilo Avelar becomes Cruzeiro’s target for 2022 | cruise

See too:

+ Cruise News

+ See positions still sought by Cruzeiro for 2022

In Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s technical committee, Avelar is seen as a good alternative for the left flank, his original position, as for the defense, a sector that Cruzeiro has already signed three times. The player’s football experience is also taken into account.

The Minas Gerais club saw the player situation as a market opportunity, as it had been working with the possibility of starting the year with young Matheus Pereira and Rafael Santos for the position. The negotiation is not yet advanced, but the parties are already talking. The information of interest was disclosed by the portal my helm and confirmed by ge.

Avelar only trained at Corinthians, after the act of racism, and has not played an official soccer game for over a year, as he had been recovering from the cruciate ligament rupture in his right knee, which he suffered in October 2020. , was no longer used after the episode of the racist act that he admitted to having committed.

1 of 2 Danilo Avelar, Corinthians defender — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Danilo Avelar, Corinthians defender — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

Still in the administration of Wagner Pires de Sá, in 2018, the player’s name was even put on the table as a hiring option..

This season, Cruzeiro promoted an anti-racist campaign on its social networks and also during the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. Because of the racist act, the defender has worked his image outside the football environment, with a series of social works and courses on racism in Brazil and around the world.

Avelar’s trajectory at Corinthians

Corinthians opted for Avelar’s removal on June 26 of this year, hours after the player was caught cursing an Argentine participant in an online game dispute of “fi of a black girl”. At the time, the club even said that it would terminate the defender’s bond, which runs until the end of 2022.

2 of 2 Danilo Avelar at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Danilo Avelar at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

After a few days and meetings with the defender’s staff and the club’s legal counsel, it was found that there was no legal support to unilaterally break the bond and that, if this were done, it could bring huge losses to Timão’s coffers. With that, the São Paulo club continued the treatment of Danilo Avelar’s injury and, over time, put him to train at the same time as the other players so as not to have work problems.