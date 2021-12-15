A commentator on Disney’s sports channels compared Douglas Costa’s passages at Grêmio and Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo

Denis Abraham, vice president of soccer of the Guild, stated in an interview with Darci Filho that Douglas Costa does not remain for 2022. The player, who arrived at the club that revealed him, did not yield as expected and became involved in controversies in the final stretch that culminated in the relegation of the Immortal to the Serie B.

This Tuesday (14), Ze Elias, commentator for the sports channels of Disney, during the program F90, stated that the attacking midfielder leaves the gaucho club through the back door and compared the star’s passage with that of Renato Gaucho fur Flamengo by the way they arrived and how they left without yielding what was expected.

“Due to the size he arrived, Douglas Costa is for Grêmio the way Renato arrived at Flamengo. It arrived big. Same thing as Douglas Costa. He goes out the back door not only through the four lines, but through his behavior which, for me, boosted his output even more,” he stated.

Questioned by a fan during an interview with Darci Filho channel, Denis Abrahão said that the fans’ requests will be heard. In addition to Douglas Costa, Alisson is one more that does not remain for 2022.

“They will be attended to. Grêmio fans are mandatory,” he began by stating.

“I don’t know if he’s saying goodbye to Grêmio. He calls himself Grêmio. He called me to say he was getting married, I said ‘so let’s terminate the contract now’. ‘It’s not like that’ (said Douglas). How is it not so? On the eve of a deciding game. ‘He said he had an appointment with a doctor.’ It’s your problem with him. You do what you want, make the decision you want, my position is that you won’t stop training to get married, you’re already married. Simple as that”, he completed.

With the fall for the Serie B, for financial reasons, Grêmio will need to reformulate the cast. Douglas Costa, who arrived as a hotshot signing, did not deliver what was expected on the field and becomes one of the names of the Rio Grande do Sul boat.