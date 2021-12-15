Pabllo Vittar hopes to sing at Lula’s inauguration: “I grew up with Bolsa Família”

posted on 12/14/2021 5:43 PM / updated on 12/14/2021 5:46 PM



(credit: Editing- Images: Reproduction/Instagram )

Singer Pabllo Vittar shared with fans the affection she has for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). During interview with splash, to promote the special show in celebration of the five years of her career, the most famous drag in the world revealed a dream for 2023: to sing in a possible presidential inauguration of Lula.

“God willing, I will be in Lula’s possession. I want to receive the formal invitation. I will sing in a beautiful red dress”, she said. The drag also reported the importance that the PT has in her and her family’s life. “He doesn’t know, but it was part of my childhood and my life. I grew up with Bolsa Família, at the MST, projects that he provided. It’s a reference for me. I really believe in the change it can bring, with great faith and wisdom”, he said.

In June 2021, while participating in the program Huck’s cauldron, from Rede Globo, Pabllo shared that as a child he lived for two years in a settlement of the Movement of Rural Workers without Land (MST). “It was a canvas house, we were tidying up a little here, a little there, and it became a building, all made of brick, all well organized”, said Mrs. Verônica Rodrigues, mother of the drag.

Pabllo’s admiration for Lula is already known by fans and has spawned memes for years. One of the most shared is a poster in which Pabllo appears as vice president on Lula’s presidential ticket.

Fans played with a presidential ticket formed by Lula and Pabllo

(Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)



five years of career

This Tuesday night (12/14), Pabllo Vittar launches the audiovisual project I Am Pablo, an almost two-hour show to celebrate five years of the drag queen’s meteoric career. The show will be aired on TNT and Youtube at 9:30 pm.

“Since the beginning of the year, I have been preparing myself physically and psychologically for this. Everything the fans asked for the most is there. I’m glad I got this far. I’m not in a hurry, I’m doing it. I think that’s what makes me where I am,” Pabllo told the concert to splash.

Banner for I Am Pabllo, special in celebration of the five years of drag’s career

(photo: Reproduction/Instagram )

