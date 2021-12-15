Pabllo Vittar wants to sing in Lula’s possession: ‘With a beautiful red dress’ – Politica

Pabllo declares vote for former president Lula (photo: SOCIAL NETWORKS/REPRODUCTION) Pabllo Vittar said this Tuesday (14/12), that he has the dream of singing at the inauguration of ex-president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), if he wins the 2022 presidential election.

The drag queen spoke about the importance of the former president in her childhood and expressed her confidence in the return of the political President of Brazil. The statements were made during an interview with the Splash UOL.

“He doesn’t know, but it was part of my childhood and my life. I grew up with Bolsa Famlia, at the MST, projects that he provided. It’s a reference for me. I really believe in the change it can bring, with great faith and wisdom”, he said. “Next year Lula. I am very happy that we are going to get out of this hellish hole,” he said.

During the conversation, Pabllo also highlighted the importance of celebrities positioning themselves politically in Brazil.

“Artists make themselves a duty. The influence of good against evil. God willing, I will be in Lula’s possession. I want to receive a formal invitation! I will sing in a beautiful red dress,” she said.

Although he still does not say that he is a pre-candidate for the elections, Lula has been participating in an electoral agenda. The former president is at the forefront of all polls released so far.