Palmeiras announces the hiring of Eduard Atuesta: “I’m impressed, everything is beautiful” | palm trees

Palmeiras announced this Tuesday night the signing of midfielder Eduard Atuesta. The 24-year-old Colombian was with Los Angeles FC, in the United States, signed a contract valid for five seasons.

A target of Verdão since the beginning of 2021, Atuesta landed in Brazil last Monday. The midfielder took exams and signed a contract at the Football Academy. Its arrival had a different announcement and was initially communicated to Avanti members exclusively. Fan members received a text message with confirmation.

1 of 2 Eduard Atuesta signs a contract with Palmeiras until the end of 2026 — Photo: Ag. Palmeiras Eduard Atuesta signs a contract with Palmeiras until the end of 2026 — Photo: Ag. Palmeiras

– I’m impressed, everything is beautiful – said the reinforcement, to the club’s official website.

– I can’t wait to start using the club’s playing fields and facilities. I am very grateful to God and to life for being here and I will try to make the most of it – he added.

The board of directors of Palmeiras will spend around US$ 3.7 million (R$ 20.7 million at the current price) to buy 70% of the economic rights of the Colombian.

Atuesta arrives at the club to be another option for the midfielder of Palma. He had been accompanied by the club and has the approval of the technical committee led by Abel Ferreira.

– It’s always good to feel good and to be treated well. I’m thrilled to arrive and looking forward to playing at the stadium to give them joy and keep winning, keep making the club and the fans happy – he thanked.

– One of the most beautiful things about this opportunity and one of the biggest challenges for any player is to go to a winning team and keep winning. This is the hardest part. It’s not just about getting to the top, it’s about staying on top. I hope to contribute to the maximum and that I appear on many walls of this complex as a champion – ended the reinforcement.