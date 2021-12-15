Palmeiras: at Galiotte’s farewell, Abel gives an emotional speech and remembers the episode: ‘I was a grouch’

The current president of the São Paulo club ends his term on Wednesday (15), when Leila Pereira takes office

Maurice Galiotte, at the end of his term as president of the palm trees, was honored by several club employees before officially saying goodbye. Leila Pereira she will be the new president of Verdão from this Wednesday (15th).

On the pitch of the Football Academy, Galiotte’s employees, players and family members formed a large circle, with moving statements about the president. The coach Abel Ferreira, two-time champion of Libertadores Conmebol with Maurício, he called the leader a “friend” in his speech.

“Talking about the president of Maurício… You’ll forgive me, but I’ll treat him as a friend, Maurício. I use to say that the biggest risk in life is not taking risks, and that’s what he did. months, more or less. He was always a great ally, a person with human leadership. I see a lot in the future, in companies, this kind of leadership,” said Abel.

“It’s true that I was a bit grumpy, as I wanted to strengthen the team in two positions, the cast, but other bigger values ​​were raised, such as the balance of the club, so that our players and employees were not lacking. In the end, he took risks. and he won. When I arrived it was a tough time for him, it was his father’s departure. But I’m sure his father is very proud of what he did and that he is the son that every father would like to have,” he concluded.

Of the players, Weverton, Raphael Veiga and Rony participated in the tribute. Galiotte won a table from the players with him holding the Libertadores cup, won in Montevideo. The Verdão goalkeeper also presented the president with two gloves and left his tribute.

“All people had to know the heart that this man (Galiotte) has. We thank you for everything, for your posture, for your affection. Even in adversity you were on our side supporting us, encouraging,” said Weverton.



Finally, Galiotte, along with his family, gave his last thanks to everyone involved.

“I get emotional, I’m speechless to say thanks. But I wanted to quickly leave my hug to each of you. Without you we can’t get anywhere. We only grow at work when we’re all together. And that’s how we work. during this period. I have to thank each one of you. Thank you for your effort, dedication, commitment. I know that many of you did everything, in a unique effort for us to reach our goal. I leave Palmeiras in an accomplished way , honored. Thank you very much,” he finished.

Galiotte arrived at Palmeiras in 2017 and in his management the Alviverde won two Libertadores (2020 and 2021), one Brazilian championship (2018), a Paulista championship (2020) and one Brazil’s Cup (2020).

Applause at the Deliberative Council meeting

In a meeting of the Deliberative Council last Monday, at the headquarters of Palmeiras, Maurício Galiotte received a standing ovation by the attending councilors.

While giving his farewell speech, the manager was interrupted by a round of applause, which left him visibly moved, as can be seen in the video at the beginning of the article.