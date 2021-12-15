Palmeiras beat Flamengo in Ladies Cup second round

This Tuesday, Palmeiras and Flamengo faced each other for the second round of the Ladies Cup group stage, in Santana de Parnaíba. In a match valid for Group A, the Palestrinas won by 1-0.

The first half ended goalless, but with the Palmeira team showing a good volume of play. The Rio team knew how to protect itself and managed, in its opportunities, to take advantage of the opponents’ mistakes and reach Jully’s goal with danger.

In the second stage, pressure from Palmeiras resulted in a goal. After a free kick, the alviverde team raised the ball in the area and, in the left-back, Bruna Calderan took advantage and sent it to the back of the net, opening the score.

With the result, Verdão places itself in the vice-leadership of Group A of the Ladies Cup, tied on points with Santos, but losing on goal difference. Flamengo, who beat River Plate in the first round, occupies the third position, while the Argentines are in the lantern.

In the last round, Palmeiras face River, while Flamengo decides their future against Santos. Verdão only needs a draw to guarantee themselves in the next phase.

Leave your comment