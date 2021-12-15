Palmeiras defines the profile of the next center forward; see videos!

Mapping the ball market, Palmeiras prioritizes the hiring of a center forward and the profile sought by the club’s performance analysis department for the role is defined: a player without advanced age, capable of bringing technical and financial return, thinking of a possible future sale.

The gap in the cast was identified some time ago by Abel Ferreira’s technical committee and must finally be filled. The likely departures of Luiz Adriano and Willian further increase the need for the arrival of a new reinforcement. Deyverson, with a contract only until mid-2022, is also not guaranteed permanence. It is worth remembering that shirt 9 is vacant, as Luan Silva is another one who is leaving the club.

Names of more experienced and internationally renowned athletes would cost more and would not bring future financial return and, therefore, are not the focus at the moment.

With an eye on the Club World Cup dispute in February, Verdão will be able to register new signings for the tournament until January 24th.

Check out the forwards monitored by Palmeiras for the next season:

WESLEY MORAES

Thinking about Brazilian players, the name of Wesley Moraes is the strongest. The information about the interest in the 25-year-old attacker, was first given by the ‘ge’ and confirmed by the report of the OUR LECTURE. On the afternoon of Tuesday (14), he gave an interview to the ‘ge’ and said he was happy with the possibility of defending Palmeiras.

A strong and defining center forward, standing 1.91m tall, Wesley was called up by Tite for the Brazilian team in 2019, the same year in which Aston Villa paid 25 million euros to Brugge to have the player.

Playing in the Premier League, Wesley suffered a serious knee injury in early 2020 and was unable to regain his space, ending up on loan to Club Brugge itself. Aston Villa would have no problems regarding a possible transfer to Brazilian football in 2022.

AREZO MATERIALS

The foreign name that draws the most attention is the 19-year-old Uruguayan Matías Arezo. According to the NP, there are conversations between Alviverde and the president of River Plate, from Uruguay, for the striker.

The amount requested for hiring Arezo is 20 million euros (about R$128 million) for 80% of the economic rights, but a negotiation for a lower amount, giving a larger percentage to the Uruguayans is a possibility.

In 85 matches played by River Plate, the young striker has scored 35 goals and is a constant figure in the squad for Uruguay’s under-23 team.

AGUSTÍN ÁLVAREZ

Another young Uruguayan on Palmeiras’ radar is Agustín Álvarez, 20, from Peñarol. The information was given by journalist Jorge Nicola and confirmed by ESPN.

The striker’s contractual fine for foreign clubs is US$20 million (approximately R$111 million) and, despite his fatigue preferring proposals from Europe, a negotiation with Verdão would not be ruled out immediately.

In 2021, Álvarez scored 23 goals in 40 games for Peñarol, including a hat-trick against Corinthians, in a match valid for the Copa Sudamericana.

TATY CASTELLANOS

Argentine Valentín ‘Taty’ Castellanos, 23, was a fixture at Palmeiras for most of last season. After months of negotiation, he ended up renewing his contract with New York City FC, of ​​the United States, for another five years.

As with midfielder Eduard Atuesta, a new approach to Alviverde could happen. The information was published by reporter Bruno Andrade, from Uol.

Castellanos had a great 2021, becoming the MLS’ top scorer with 19 goals in 32 games and making his club want 20 million dollars ( around R$111 million) to release it.

ELKESON

The option that most disagrees with the defined profile is Elkeson, 32, who recently terminated his contract with Guangzhou FC, from China. The information about the Palestinian interest in the player was published by Gazeta Esportiva and confirmed by NP.

Born in Maranhão, the 32-year-old player was naturalized Chinese in 2019, officially changing his name to Ai Kesen in order to defend the local national team. He is the top scorer in the history of the Chinese Super League, winning five titles and scoring 122 goals in 191 matches over spells at Guangzhou FC and Shanghai SIPG.

Although he is older, the board of directors at Palmeiras understands that it would be an opportunity to have a consolidated name that is free in the market.

