Palmeiras makes Atuesta and Marcelo Lomba official as the first reinforcements for 2022

In preparation for the next season, Verdão made the midfielder and goalkeeper official this Wednesday (14)

THE palm trees announced this Tuesday (14) his first two signings for the 2022 season. Marcelo Lomba and the midfielder Edward Atuesta, which had already been practically guaranteed as reinforcements for alviverde, were released as the new cast names.

Eduard Atuesta has 24 years and arrives to reinforce the midfield. Used to acting like a ‘second steering wheel’, the Colombian’s main characteristic is the control of offensive production, with passing as one of his best attributes.

Atuesta signs with Palmeiras until 2026 after good performance in Major League Soccer, major league of the United States. The steering wheel acted in the Los Angeles FC since 2018, the year the team was founded, and it was Concacaf Champions runner-up in 2020.

“One of the most beautiful things about this opportunity and one of the biggest challenges for any player is to go to a winning team and keep winning. This is the hardest part. It’s not just about getting to the top, it’s about staying there.”, said the midfielder in his official announcement.

Eduard Atuesta signed with Palmeiras until 2026 Fabio Menotti/Disclosure

With a one-year contract, Marcelo Lomba arrives in Verdão to be Weverton’s immediate reserve after Jailson’s departure, which did not have the contract renewed and went to Cruzeiro.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper has been with Internacional since 2016 and surpassed the mark of 200 games by Colorado. During 2021, he alternated with Daniel in the starting goalkeeper position.