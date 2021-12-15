Palmeiras sends SMS and announces Eduard Atuesta, who vibrates: ‘I’m impressed, everything is beautiful’

Palmeiras used a different maneuver last Tuesday (14) to announce the hiring of midfielder Eduard Atuesta. The club sent the good old text message via SMS to warn Avanti members that the Colombian is the team’s first reinforcement this season.

The club soon started on its social networks the sequence of posts to make the full announcement of the new Verdão reinforcement.

The player is 24 years old, has played in Major League Soccer since 2018 and signed a bond with the Greatest Champion in Brazil until the end of 2026.

– I’m impressed, it’s all beautiful. I can’t wait to start using the club’s playing fields and facilities. I am very grateful to God and to life for being here and I will try to make the most of it – said the athlete, who visited the center of excellence and carried out tests and exams with professionals from the Health and Performance Center.

About being hired by the current two-time champion of Libertadores, the Colombian said:

– One of the most beautiful things about this opportunity and one of the biggest challenges for any player is to go to a winning team and keep winning. This is the hardest part. It’s not just about getting to the top, it’s about staying on top. I hope to contribute as much as possible and that I appear on many walls of this complex as a champion.

Atuesta started his career at Colombia’s Independiente Medellín, where he played between 2016 and 2018 – in his first season as a professional, he helped the Colombian team win the Apertura Tournament. Loaned to Los Angeles FC in 2018, it was later acquired outright and played in nearly 100 games for the North American league, with nine goals and 23 assists over four seasons.

– I asked Ivan (Angulo) about the club, the city, the fans and his words were always: ‘Brother, it’s the best decision you can make, you have to go and for sure you’ll do important things’. He’s better than a friend, he’s someone I have the utmost confidence in – he explained.

The player also made a point of thanking the affection he has been receiving from the Palmeiras Family:

– It’s always good to feel good and to be treated well. I’m thrilled to arrive and looking forward to playing at the stadium to give them joy and keep winning, keep making the club and the fans happy.

