Palmeiras studying the hiring of Wesley Moraes, from Aston Villa and summoned by Tite to the selection

Currently, Wesley Moraes defends the colors of Club Brugge, from Belgium, on loan from Aston Villa

THE palm trees is eyeing the ball market to strengthen its squad for the 2022 season. After hitting a defender and a midfielder, Verdão is now looking for a center forward. And one of the targets for occupying this position is Wesley Moraes.

Currently, the attacker defends the colors of the Club Brugge, from Belgium, borrowed by Aston Villa, from England. The alviverde board monitors the situation of the Brazilian athlete, but has not made any proposal yet.

The information was initially released by the globoesporte.com and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

At 25, Wesley has never played for a Brazilian team as a professional. After a quick spell at AS Trencin, from Slovakia, he moved to Brugge, where he stayed for four seasons and distinguished himself with 38 goals in 136 commitments.

As early as 2019, it was sold to Aston Villa for 25 million euros.

After a good start at the English club, including getting chances with coach Tite in the national team, he ended up suffering with a serious knee injury that kept him from playing for about a year.

Wesley Moraes during training for the Brazilian team, in 2019 Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Since returning, however, the attacker still hasn’t managed to score a good streak. He played four times for Villa and was loaned to Brugge, where he has only appeared on the field six times.

At the moment, Palmeiras has only two names in the squad for the center forward role, but none is unanimous. They are: Luiz Adriano and Deyverson.

The first lost space with Abel and got involved in several controversies with the crowd. With this, the tendency is that he will not remain in 2022. The author of the Libertadores title goal, on the other hand, has a contract only until June.

For next season, Verdão has already agreed the signings of defender Valber Huerta and midfielder Eduard Atuesta.