Part of BBB22’s house is revealed and Boninho speaks.

Another part of the house of BBB22 ended up being revealed by cute, which left fans of the program in an uproar this Monday (13). The director of the global reality show revealed how it’s going to be a room and caused it.

On his Twitter profile, Ana Furtado’s husband gave another spoiler about the environments of the next edition of Big Brother Brasil. In the video shared on social media, he appeared in a room.

“We are ready. Warming up the turbines. What room is this?”, questioned Boninho in the publication. In the images, he appeared in an all black room and left a mystery in the air.

“Walking around here. Black Room… Is it? Damn it! What will this be? I found out now when I got here at the house”, said the director of Globo, which left internet users euphoric with the news.

A member of BBB21, Gilberto Nogueira made a request. “Let me go back in and go to the black room”, he asked in the post of Boninho.

Mysterious Button on BBB22

Last month, Boninho had already given a spoiler, with another mystery. On the occasion, he revealed a mysterious button that he will have in the next season of BBB.

“A spoiler button. Exactly. That button we talked about. What button is this? Why a button on ‘BBB’? This button will be there”, said the director of the Globo reality show.

In the video images it was possible to see drawings showing a mysterious button beside a door. The site also had the following words: “Power point”.

Tadeu Schmidt starts his career at BBB

Recently Thaddeus Schmidt – Tiago Leifert’s replacement in charge of BBB22 – started to work on the program after spending a vacation from the Globe after leaving Fantastic.

Through his Instagram profile, Boninho appeared beside the presenter and sent a message. “We are taking care of everything! But we stopped to welcome the owner of the BBB22 house, Tadeu Schmidt, with our director Rodrigo Dourado”, wrote the director. “Look who came to visit the house’s construction. Tadeu is ready to come to work“, he completed.

Tadeu shared the post of the new boss on the social network and showed himself to be quite willing with the new mission on Globo. “Come on, Nice! Come on, Gold! Let’s go!”, said the presenter of BBB22.