partner Mauro Hoffmann surrenders in prison in SC

Kiss club partner Mauro Hoffmann turned himself in to court this morning. Accompanied by a lawyer, he performed at the Prisional Unit of Tijucas, in Santa Catarina. The information was confirmed by the TJ-RS (Tribunal de Justiça of Rio Grande do Sul).

Last Friday (10), he and three other people were convicted of the 2013 nightclub fire, which killed 242 people and left 636 others injured. However, a habeas corpus filed before the decision allowed them not to be arrested. Yesterday, the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Luiz Fux suspended the benefit and ordered the arrest of the four convicts.

Hoffmann is the last to surrender. Yesterday, ex-vocalist of the band Gurizada Fandagueira Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos and ex-music producer Luciano Bonilha performed in São Vicente do Sul, in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul and 88 km from Santa Maria.

The other member of the Kiss nightclub Elissandro Spohr, known as Kiko, appeared at the notary of the 2nd Court of the 1st Jury Court, in Porto Alegre. From there he was sent to Pecan (Sapucaia do Sul State Penitentiary), in the metropolitan region of the state capital.

By note, lawyer Jader Marques, from Spohr’s defense panel, believes that the decision can be reversed tomorrow, when the merits of habeas corpus will be judged. Still in the demonstration, the defender criticized the judgment.

“The process of the Kiss nightclub is totally null and void due to illegalities that occurred from the drawing of jurors to the course of the trial, passing through the vote and going to the sentence. The very serious errors are all registered in the process and will be taken to the Court of Justice in the appeal of defense appeal,” Marques said in a statement.

Minister granted MP’s request

Fux’s decision is in response to a request made by the MP-RS (Rio Grande do Sul Public Ministry), contrary to the habeas corpus issued by the TJ-RS.

In this sense, considering the extremely high social reprobability of the defendants’ conduct, the dimension and extent of the criminal facts, as well as their impacts on the local, national and international communities, the contested decision of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande Sul causes serious damage to the public order when disregarding, without any reputable justification” Luiz Fux, president of the STF, in his decision

As a result, the minister ordered “the immediate fulfillment of the sentences” for the four. Their sentences range from 18 to 22 years in prison.

Judge Orlando Faccini Neto sentenced, in the first instance, for eventual intent (when, even without intention, the risk of killing is taken), the two partners of the club — Elissandro Callegaro Spohr, known as Kiko, and Mauro Londero Hoffmann — and two members of the band Gurizada Fandangueira — producer Luciano Bonilha Leão and vocalist Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos.

The penalties were defined as follows: