Passport for the vaccine to enter Brazil is valid from this Tuesday, decides Barroso

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso clarified, this Tuesday night (14), excerpts of his decision that forced the adoption of the passport for the vaccine against Covid-19 in the country. The minister stated, after questioning made by the Federal Attorney General’s Office, that Brazilians and foreigners residing in Brazil who left the country before the date of the decision are subject to the previous rules, that is, they are not required to present proof of vaccination.

“Brazilians and foreigners residing in Brazil, who left the country up to the date of this decision, are subject to the rules in force prior to the granting of the injunction and, therefore, are exempt from presenting proof of vaccination or quarantine on return, but obliged the presentation of a document evidencing the performance of a PCR test or another accepted for screening for Covid-19 infection, with a negative or undetectable result”, stated Barroso.

The minister rejected one of the requests made by the AGU so that people who proved to have been contaminated by the coronavirus and who were cured are exempted from presenting proof of vaccination.

“People who have already been infected with Covid-19 and have recovered from the infection are not exempt from presenting proof of vaccine, due to the lack of scientific proof that the natural immunity resulting from the development of the disease is equivalent to that resulting from the vaccine”, he said the minister.

ERRATUM: The first version of this text incorrectly stated that the requirement of proof of vaccination would apply to travelers who left the country as of December 11th. However, as verified with the Supreme Court (STF), the measure is in force for trips made from this Tuesday (14). The information has been corrected.

STF decision

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined this Saturday (11) that the passport for the vaccine is mandatory for all foreign travelers who land in Brazil.

Only those dispensed for medical reasons or those who come from a country where there is proven no vaccine available or for exceptional humanitarian reasons will be exempt from presenting the vaccine passport.

On Monday night (13), the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) filed an appeal against the minister’s decision. The AGU asked Barroso to change the decision to ensure that “Brazilians and foreigners residing in Brazil can return to the country in the event of not carrying proof of immunization, provided they comply with the foreseen quarantine”.