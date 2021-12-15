Pastor Márcio Poncio says goodbye to Josué: ‘Unbearable pain’ | celebrities

Instagram Marcio Pontius and Joshua

Pastor Márcio Poncio, 47, used his Instagram profile to pay tribute to and say goodbye to Josué, 2 years old. The boy will return to live with his biological family after the mother gives up on the adoption process. The child had been with the Poncio family since the beginning of 2020. The biological family lives in Fortaleza, Ceará.

“Go, my love, and fulfill your purpose. We gave you love, affection and protection, but without forgetting that we represented a greater love, the love and care of the Father in your little life. May He now decide on your destiny, that He bless you and give you peace, prosperity, health and lead you on His path where we will meet soon. I love you, my grandson, I will love you forever. May the Lord bless you and keep you, may He make you shine light of his face on his life, may the Lord bless you and give you peace”, began the Pastor. “What an unbearable pain. Another grandson that I lose even when I’m alive. I love you, my son, I love you with all my strength,” he added.

Recently Sarah Poncio and Jonathan Couto revealed that they were unable to continue the process of adopting Joshua. According to the couple’s advisors, the boy’s biological mother requested custody of the child. After the repercussion of the case, Sarah used social media to regret the decision. “I never thought I would need to write a text like this, but come on… Nobody can explain what it means to be a mother. For example, I can’t visualize myself before my children. They are, and forever will be, a part of me soul. When I met Joshua, I became a mother once more. Throughout our experience, I shared all the love I could with this baby, who so deserved affection and affection. No matter what you say, I will be forever yours mother. I took care of him with zeal, nurtured with affection and lived his life in every cell of my body,” she said, in a post on Instagram.

“Today, I feel lost. The images seem blurry and the words are just noises. I lost a child. My child was taken from me! I am broken inside, as if my house had been invaded and my home, which always provided me with safety, Had been raped. I need to find strength. My other children depend on it. But for now, I can only pray. Ask God to accompany my child and never forsake him. And when I need him, I’ll be here. Because a mother, never ceases to be mother. Our love has no distance, validity or DNA. Our love, MY love, is incessant, unalterable and infinite,” added Sarah, who had Joshua as her firstborn. Jonathan is also Madalena’s father, the result of his relationship with Letícia Almeida.