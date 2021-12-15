Patients report an unusual symptom caused by Ômicron. Know which one

South African physicians have identified that patients infected with the Ômicron variant have a symptom that has not been reported before: night sweats.

Those infected also report feeling their throats scratching, unlike what happened in the infection caused by Delta, in which it is common for patients to feel pain in the area.

Experts consulted by The Sun newspaper say the most common symptoms of the Ômicron variant are fatigue, night sweats, a scratchy throat, dry cough and mild muscle pain.

In most cases, the condition is similar to the flu. Patients infected with the new variant also do not usually lose the sensations of taste and smell, which were well described in the first wave of Covid-19.

first confirmed death

On Monday (13/12), UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the first death from the Ômicron variant. There is no information on whether the patient had been vaccinated or not.

A new study finds that two doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine can reduce Ômicron’s risk of death by up to 83%. In relation to AstraZeneca, the forecast is that the reduction in the risk of serious conditions will be 77.1%.

Pfizer’s booster dose, however, provides effective protection of more than 93% against hospitalizations. Estimates were based on laboratory studies in which Ômicron was checked against the blood of vaccinated persons.

