Paula promises to free Flávia from death · TV News

Paula Terrare (Giovanna Antonelli) will be moved by the serious state of health of Flávia (Valentina Herszage), who was reportedly shot in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. The businesswoman will make a promise to a saint to free the dancer from death and will even pray for the young woman’s recovery in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

In this Tuesday’s chapter (14), Pink will realize that she was shot by Neco (Carlos Silberg). The owner of Cosmetics Terrare and Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will rush the young woman to the hospital, where she will be sent to the emergency room and will run the risk of death.

Worried about the fake flight attendant, the executive will be pacing the hospital while waiting for news. He will eventually find an altar in the medical unit and say his prayers.

First of all, I’m not very Catholic. I think the last time I prayed I was still playing with dolls. But I won’t ask for anything for myself. It’s for the girl. Flávia is adrift. You don’t know where to go. You don’t believe in anything. Don’t trust anyone. And she thinks she can handle her life on her own. I know what it’s like, because I used to be that way. Just like her.

In the sequence, Ingrid’s mother (Nina Tomsic) will have a noble gesture. “I’m going to make a crazy promise that I know I’ll regret. But if the girl, Flavia, gets away with this, I’ll help her. I don’t know how, but I will.”

“Just to make it clear between the two of us. I’m a self-centered, egocentric person and spend most of my time thinking only about me. That’s why this promise counts a lot. A kiss”, concluded the rich woman.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

