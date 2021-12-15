Paulinho at Corinthians and Aubameyang at Barça

The ball market was marked this morning by Paulinho’s announcement in Corinthians. The defensive midfielder is back at the club alvinegro more than eight years after leaving the team.

In Europe, Barcelona, ​​Arsenal and Juventus have news, as well as a possible return of Hazard to France.

See the main news of the day of the market of the ball:

Paulinho is from Corinthians

Corinthians announced the hiring of Paulinho on social networks and released images of the player’s arrival at Parque São Jorge. He arrived in a truck, with the sound of a siren, and posed for photos with fans and advisers. The club also announced a partnership with Grupo Taunsa, in agribusiness, which made the arrival of Paulinho financially viable.

Hazard in Lille?

Olivier Letang, president of Lille, current French champion, did not rule out the return of Eden Hazard, in an interview on the program “L’Équipe du Soir”. However, the president understands that the signing would be complicated, as the Belgian has a contract with Real Madrid until 2024. “It’s not impossible to see him here. I’ll go to Spain if necessary,” he said.

Aubameyang in Barça

Barcelona could be the solution to the problems between Arsenal and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. According to the English newspaper “The Independent”, the Catalan club is a possible destination for the Gabonese striker after the Gunners’ public punishment of the athlete. Yesterday, Arsenal reported that Auba had lost his position as captain due to a case of indiscipline.

Juve wants new shirt 9

Juventus wants a new shirt 9 to take over from Álvaro Morata, who has been playing irregularly in the 2021-22 season. According to the website “Calciomercato”, the board’s plan A is Domenico Berardi, from Sassuolo. Fiorentina’s Vlahovic and Manchester United’s Cavani are other names on the list.

*With information from Lancepress