Payment of R$700 at the feeding stage to Health servers is rejected by Aleac and generates a row; see how deputies voted

The deputies of the Budget and Finance Committee continue to analyze the 2022 Budget Bill, which will be voted on this Thursday (16).

Some amendments are being included by the deputies, aimed at Culture, Sport, Security, Agriculture and Health. Most are being unanimously accepted, including by the base deputies.

The only amendment that so far has been negatively signaled by the State was the proposal by Deputy Jenilson Leite (PSB), for the payment of the Food Stage in the amount of R$ 700.00, which was rejected by 3 votes to 2.

The result even generated a tussle between deputies Roberto Duarte (MDB) and Jenilson Leite (PSB).

At the end of the vote, Deputy Jenilson said that the Health servers were “watching”, since the meeting was being broadcast live. Duarte didn’t like it and treated Jenilson’s warning as a threat: “Don’t threaten me, be a man.”

The squabble lasted, despite the president’s requests, and the atmosphere remained hot in the debates.

Understand the project and the votes

Deputy Pedro Longo (PV), leader of the Government at Aleac, stated that the orientation is for the amendment to be overturned. “The government has every interest in finding ways to honor workers for their efforts not only during the pandemic period, but there is a distortion. It is not possible to deal with this matter within the budget, there needs to be a bill from the executive and the Government understands that this law is outside the budget’s objectives”, said the deputy, justifying that despite his position, he wishes “that this does not generate any relief, there is a deep recognition”.

The proponent of the amendment defended the payment of aid. “We understand that there is a negotiating table, but so far it has not progressed,” said Jenilson.

Deputy Neném Almeida, president of the Commission, was also in favor: “This project rewards these heroes”.

The base deputy, Gehlen Diniz (PP), defended the Government’s orientation. “The Government has to refer to the legalization, the Fiscal Responsibility Law. I followed the saga of these professionals, I fought for them, but this gap comes from years and with the pandemic the Government is unable to give a raise this year. There is no point in proposing an allowance if you cannot pay. We are not against workers, we are here to add, to vote whenever possible in favour”.

According to government guidance, the amendment was rejected by 3 votes to 2.

Voted against: Cadmiel Bonfim, Gehlen Diniz, Pedro Longo and Roberto Duarte. Only Cadmiel Bonfim and Edvaldo Magalhães voted in favour. Jenilson Leite is not a full member of the committee.