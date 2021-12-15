PEC of Precatório: Chamber approves proposal

The plenary of the Chamber approved this Tuesday night (14), in the first round, the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório. There were 327 votes in favor and 147 against, with one abstention. In the interest of Jair Bolsonaro’s government, the PEC makes room for R$ 106.1 billion in the 2022 Budget, which will pay for the Auxílio Brasil (ex-Bolsa Família) of R$ 400.

After approval, deputies evaluated proposals to remove excerpts from the text, known as highlights. The president of the Chamber, Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), closed the work shortly after 9:30 pm and called a new session for this Wednesday (15th), from 10:00 am.

The PEC will still need to undergo a new analysis by the plenary, in the second round. 308 votes are needed, out of a total of 513 deputies. The expectation is that the voting in the second round will take place this Wednesday.

This was the second time that the PEC was evaluated by the deputies. That’s because the proposal was sliced ​​after passing through the Senate. Last week, Congress enacted part of the proposal that had originally passed through the House and had not undergone changes in the Senate. The part that underwent changes and additions in the Senate returned to the Chamber, for further analysis. This is the text approved on Tuesday night.

During the day, party leaders negotiated specific points of the text coming from the Senate, seeking an agreement for approval.

what was approved

To open up the fiscal space of R$ 106.1 billion, the PEC brings two main changes.

First, the PEC changes the spending ceiling, the constitutional fiscal rule that limits public spending to the previous year’s budget corrected for inflation. Critics say this represents, in practice, a hole in the spending ceiling.

With that, there will be a slack of R$ 62.2 billion in 2022, according to the calculations of the National Treasury. This novelty had already been promulgated by Congress last Wednesday (8).

Second, the PEC allows the postponement of the payment of the installment of the court orders owed by the Union in 2022. According to the Treasury’s calculations, this will generate a slack of R$ 43.8 billion.

Precatório are bonds that represent debts of the government to people and companies. When there is a final court decision, the precatório is issued, and the government is obliged to pay. This part related to the postponement of court orders was approved by the Chamber on Tuesday (14).

In addition, the deputies approved the passage that directs the resources obtained with the PEC to the social area. In practice, the money will be applied to Auxílio Brasil and other social programs.

parliamentary amendments

The application of resources in social programs was defended by a good part of the Senate. When the PEC passed the House, senators included social targeting in the proposal, to prevent the money from being spent on rapporteur amendments — the amendments to the so-called secret budget, used by the government to maintain its support base in Congress.

After discussing the issue in recent days, the deputies closed an agreement to maintain the direction. Some deputies said on Tuesday, however, that stamping the money from the PEC for the social area would not prevent the existence of resources for amendments. The vision is that it will be enough to use the surplus of the Common Budget in amendments.

Limit for court orders until 2026

Federal deputies also approved the part of the PEC, included by the Senate, which establishes that the rules for postponing the payment of precatório will be in effect until 2026. After that, the precatório would return to being paid normally, every year.

Originally, the proposal was for a term until 2036, but the year was changed to 2026 in the Senate. The deputies even discussed the possibility of withdrawing this passage from the PEC, but the conclusion was that this would leave the postponement of precatório without a deadline.

Some calculations by institutions outside the government indicate that the postponement of payment of court orders threatens to create a “skeleton” of hundreds of billions of reais to be paid by the Union from 2027. The bill to be paid can vary from R$ 121, 3 billion to BRL 687.5 billion, depending on the scenario considered.

Permanent Brazil Aid

Another change approved by the Chamber is the one that makes room for Auxílio Brasil to become a permanent program. In the Senate, a passage was incorporated into the PEC which states that “every Brazilian in a situation of social vulnerability will have the right to a basic family income, guaranteed by the Government in a permanent income transfer program”.

In practice, this stretch makes it possible to maintain the Brazil Aid beyond 2022.

benefit payment

Brazil Auxílio began to be paid in November, with an average value of R$ 217.18 — 17.8% higher than what was paid, on average, in Bolsa Família.

On December 7, the government issued an MP (Provisional Measure) to guarantee the R$ 400 of the social program even before Christmas, for around 14.5 million people. The MP guarantees, however, resources only until the end of this year.

The PEC dos Precatório will support the aid until the end of 2022. The government’s initial forecast was to pay R$ 400 per month to 17 million people during 2022, when President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will seek reelection .

However, another MP approved in Congress at the beginning of the month, which created the Auxílio Brasil, provides for the payment of the benefit to 20 million people. In Congress, the government base had been signaling, in recent weeks, that the intention is to reach 20 million beneficiaries during the year 2022.