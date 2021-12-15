Petrobras cuts gasoline prices by 3.13% for distributors, first cut since June

RIO – Petrobras will reduce the price of gasoline at refineries by 3.13% as of this Thursday, informed the state-owned company, the first cut since last June. Despite the drop, the fuel accumulates high of 67.9% since January. Diesel will not vary in price.

The company’s move had been anticipated by President Jair Bolsonaro at the beginning of the month. In an interview with Poder 360 website, Bolsonaro said that the state-owned company was going to start cutting gasoline prices.

— Petrobras begins this week to announce the reduction in the price of fuel. This week it’s already starting to announce — he said on December 5, while following the final of the Minas Brasília Tênis Clube football championship, in Brasília.

The following day, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the body that regulates the capital market in Brazil, opened a new administrative process to investigate whether there was any leakage of information.

More stable oil and exchange rates

According to Petrobras, the average selling price of gasoline to distributors will go from R$ 3.19 to R$ 3.09 per liter, starting tomorrow.

The drop will not reach the final consumer in the same proportion or immediately, as the price charged at service stations is made up not only of the fuel itself, but also of taxes and distributors’ margin.

In a statement, Petrobras stated that the adjustment reflects, in part, the evolution of international oil prices and the exchange rate, which stabilized at a lower level for gasoline.





Petrobras sold the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), located in the Recôncavo Baiano, and seven other refining units, to an Arab fund for US$ 1.6 billion. Photo: Geraldo Kosinski / Agência O Globo The first refinery in Brazil, RLAM turned 70 years old and is about to be sold. The unit has a production capacity of 333,000 barrels/day. Photo: Saulo Cruz / MME The state-owned company suspended the sale process of the Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST), and decided to invest US$ 1 billion in the unit, which began operations in 2014. It is located in the Suape Port Industrial Complex, 45 km from Recife, in Pernambuco . Photo: Wilton Junior / Agência O Globo RNEST, which was targeted by Lava-Jato, has a processing capacity of 230,000 barrels of oil per day. In this unit, petroleum products are produced, such as naphtha, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Photo: Reproduction/Petrobras website The Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (Repar), in Paraná, has a processing capacity of 33 thousand m³ of oil per day. According to sources, the groups Ultra, owner of the Ipiranga gas stations, and Raízen, an association of Cosan and Shell, are interested in the purchase. Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Located in the municipality of Araucária, Paraná, Repar is responsible for approximately 12% of the national production of petroleum derivatives, including diesel, gasoline, LPG, coke, asphalt, and propylene Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap) is installed in an area of ​​580 hectares in the municipality of Canoas (RS) in Rio Grande do Sul. Photo: Disclosure Petrobras has also already sold the Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX) to the F&M group for R$ 178 million. SIX is located in São Mateus do Sul (PR) on one of the world’s largest shale reserves. Photo: Disclosure The Gabriel Passos Refinery (Regap), in Betim, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte (MG), was inaugurated on March 30, 1968, with an initial capacity of 7,200 m³/day. Today, its processing capacity is 24 thousand m³/day or 150 thousand bbl/day Photo: Ramon Bitencourt / O Tempo The Isaac Sabbá Refinery (Reman) was sold in August to Atem for US$ 189.5 million. The unit was inaugurated on January 3, 1957 and is located on the left bank of the Rio Negro, in Manaus, state of Amazonas. On May 31, 1974, it was incorporated into the Petrobras System Photo: Reproduction The Northeast Lubricants and Derivatives Refinery (Lubnor), in Ceará, is one of the leaders in the production of asphalt in Brazil, being responsible for about 10% of the product’s production in the country. Photo: Disclosure

The state-owned company reiterated “its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, at the same time that it avoids the immediate transfer to internal prices of external and exchange rate volatilities caused by conjunctural events”.

In the assessment of the director of the Brazilian Infrastructure Center, Adriano Pires, the main reflection of the variation in the price of gasoline at this time is the global market’s concern with the direction of the new variant of the Ômicron coronavirus.

— The fear of a new lockdown, of how the variant will behave, is being carefully monitored by the market. It depends on how it evolves.

Contrary to what the president announced, for him, without this health factor, the medium and long-term value of oil should rise: — The economy grows and oil consumption too. The trend is to go up.

In relation to diesel, Pires discards fluctuations, as the exchange rate and the price of a barrel are and should remain stable.

Inequality: Spending on gas by the poorest 20%, in proportion to the income of this group, is 12 times higher than that of the richest 20%

Price evolution in 2021

Considers the price at the refinery on the dates they come into effect (per liter)