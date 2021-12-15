Petrobras cuts gasoline prices by 3.13% for distributors, first cut since June

RIO – Petrobras will reduce the price of gasoline at refineries by 3.13% as of this Thursday, informed the state-owned company, the first cut since last June. Despite the drop, the fuel accumulates high of 67.9% since January. Diesel will not vary in price.
Special: Why, even with the reduction, is the price of gasoline so high?
The company’s move had been anticipated by President Jair Bolsonaro at the beginning of the month. In an interview with Poder 360 website, Bolsonaro said that the state-owned company was going to start cutting gasoline prices.
— Petrobras begins this week to announce the reduction in the price of fuel. This week it’s already starting to announce — he said on December 5, while following the final of the Minas Brasília Tênis Clube football championship, in Brasília.
The following day, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the body that regulates the capital market in Brazil, opened a new administrative process to investigate whether there was any leakage of information.
More stable oil and exchange rates
According to Petrobras, the average selling price of gasoline to distributors will go from R$ 3.19 to R$ 3.09 per liter, starting tomorrow.
The drop will not reach the final consumer in the same proportion or immediately, as the price charged at service stations is made up not only of the fuel itself, but also of taxes and distributors’ margin.
Gas:Distributors begin to pass on a 50% readjustment in piped gas and CNG
In a statement, Petrobras stated that the adjustment reflects, in part, the evolution of international oil prices and the exchange rate, which stabilized at a lower level for gasoline.
The state-owned company reiterated “its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, at the same time that it avoids the immediate transfer to internal prices of external and exchange rate volatilities caused by conjunctural events”.
In the assessment of the director of the Brazilian Infrastructure Center, Adriano Pires, the main reflection of the variation in the price of gasoline at this time is the global market’s concern with the direction of the new variant of the Ômicron coronavirus.
— The fear of a new lockdown, of how the variant will behave, is being carefully monitored by the market. It depends on how it evolves.
Contrary to what the president announced, for him, without this health factor, the medium and long-term value of oil should rise: — The economy grows and oil consumption too. The trend is to go up.
In relation to diesel, Pires discards fluctuations, as the exchange rate and the price of a barrel are and should remain stable.
Inequality: Spending on gas by the poorest 20%, in proportion to the income of this group, is 12 times higher than that of the richest 20%
Price evolution in 2021
Considers the price at the refinery on the dates they come into effect (per liter)
- 1/1 BRL 1.83 (was readjusted on December 29)
- 01/19 BRL 1.98
- 01/27 BRL 2.08
- 02/09 R$ 2.25
- 02/19 R$ 2.48
- 02/03 BRL 2.60
- 03/09 BRL 2.84
- 03/20 BRL 2.70
- 25/03 R$ 2.59
- 04/16 R$ 2.64
- 05/01 R$ 2.59
- 12/06 R$ 2.53
- 06/07 BRL 2.69
- 12/08 BRL 2.78
- 10/09 BRL 2.98
- 10/26 BRL 3.19
- 12/15 BRL 3.09