Petrobras pays dividend on this 4th; WEG, Localiza, Vibra and more companies announce earnings: check out more news

The corporate news this Wednesday (15) highlights the approval of the payment of interest on equity (JCP) and dividends by Localiza (RENT3), WEG (WEGE3), Odontoprev (ODPV3), Vibra Energia (VBBR3), Rede D’Or (RDOR3), among other companies.

Petrobras ([ativo=PETR3;[ativo=PETR4]) still pays dividends on Wednesday. The day before, the state-owned company informed that as of today (15th), the average sale price of gasoline A to distributors will go from BRL 3.19 to BRL 3.09 per liter, an average reduction of BRL 0. 10 per liter.

TCU will analyze the privatization process of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6), at 10 am.

Check out the highlights:

The privatization of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) has returned to the agenda of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

According to a document released last Friday (10) by the Court, the privatization of the state-owned company will be analyzed in an extraordinary session today (15), at 10 am.

The privatization would be analyzed last Wednesday (8), but the rapporteur, Aroldo Cedraz, took the process off the agenda.

Petrobras ([ativo=PETR3;[ativo=PETR4])

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) makes this fourth billionaire dividend payment to shareholders. The state-owned company pays R$2.195126 per common and preferred share as dividends and R$1.055361 gross per common and preferred share as interest on equity (JCP).

Investors who held shares on December 1st, the base date for accounting, are entitled to receive the proceeds.

The state-owned company also informed the day before that, as of today, the average sale price of gasoline A to distributors will go from R$ 3.19 to R$ 3.09 per liter, an average reduction of R$ 0.10 per liter.

“Considering the mandatory mixture of 27% of anhydrous ethanol and 73% of gasoline A for the composition of gasoline sold at stations, Petrobras’ share in the price of gasoline at the pump will be R$ 2.26 per liter on average . A reduction of R$0.07”, said the oil company.

Petrobras also explained that this adjustment reflects, in part, the evolution of international prices and the exchange rate, which stabilized at a lower level for gasoline.

Find (RENT3)

Localiza (RENT3) approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP) in the gross amount of R$97.15 million, equivalent to R$0.129163564 per share.

The shareholders listed in the company’s shareholding position on December 17 will be entitled to the earnings. Payment will take place on February 11, 2022.

Still on the radar, Cade’s Court must reach a decision on the proposed incorporation of Unidas by Localiza.

WEG (WEGE3) approved the payment of interest on equity in the total amount of R$134.27 million, corresponding to R$0.032 per share.

Payment will be made to share holders on December 17th. Payment of JCP will take place on March 16, 2022.

Vibra approved the payment of interest on equity in the amount of R$148.5 million or R$0.13148245401 per share, on December 23, 2021.

Rede D’Or (RDOR3)

Rede D’Or (RDOR3) will pay interest on equity in the gross amount of R$186.083 million, corresponding to R$0.09438900266 per common share.

The payment of proceeds will be made on December 29th and will be based on the final shareholding position on December 17th, 2021.

In addition, Rede D’Or (RDOR3) withdrew the proposal to incorporate the Hospital Santa Helena from today’s AGE (15).

Odontoprev (ODPV3)

Odontoprev (ODPV3) approved the distribution of interest on equity in the gross amount of R$ 12.27 million, corresponding to R$ 0.023678950 per share.

The company’s stockholders on December 17 will be entitled to the proceeds. Payment is scheduled for December 30th.

Syn Prop Tech (SYNE3)

Syn Prop Tech (SYNE3), formerly of Cyrela Commercial Properties, announced that it will distribute R$1.25 billion in dividends, equivalent to R$8.1889 per share.

Proceeds will be paid on December 28th, based on the existing shareholding position on December 17th.

CSU CardSystem (CARD3)

CardSystem (CARD3) approved the payment of interest on equity in the gross amount of R$4.0 million, equivalent to R$0.972 per share. Payment will take place on January 14, 2021.

Drogasil streak (RADL3)

RD will pay R$ 41 million in dividends this Wednesday (15th). The shareholder who held the share on December 8 will be entitled to the proceeds.

Eternit approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP) in the total amount of R$14.9 million, equivalent to a net amount of R$0.20529681 per share.

Payment will be made on December 28, 2021 and will be based on the shareholding position on December 21, 2021; the shares will be traded on the “ex” basis of interest on equity from December 22, 2021.

Fine Gold (OFSA3)

Ouro Fino (OFSA3) approved the payment of interest on equity in the gross amount of R$16.1 million, corresponding to R$0.30043 per share.

All holders of shares of the company will be entitled to receive the JCP on the base date of December 17, 2021. Payment will take place on December 29, 2021.

Yduqs (YDUQ3) took out a foreign loan from Citibank, in the amount of US$ 80 million (R$ 447.6 million).

The cost of the loan will be 100% of the CDI plus 1.30% per annum, for a period of two years.

Ambipar’s Board of Directors (AMBP3) approved the 3rd issue of debentures, in the amount of R$750 million.

Gafisa (GFSA3)

Gafisa approved the issuance of convertible debentures, in the amount of R$245 million. The company also issued certificates of real estate receivables (CRI), backed by simple debentures, also issued by the company, in the amount of R$ 85 million.

According to a statement, the funds will be used to pay fees for projects.

Gerdau (GGBR4) and Gerdau Metalúrgica (GOAU4)

The Boards of Directors of Gerdau (GGBR4) and Gerdau Metalúrgica (GOAU4) elected Rafael Dorneles Japur to the positions of Vice President and IR Director of the two companies.

