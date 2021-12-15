Petrobras pays R$ 42 billion to shareholders this Wednesday | Companies

Yadunandan Singh

THE Petrobras paid this Wednesday (15) the second installment of advance payment to shareholders, in dividends and interest on equity (JCP), in the gross value of BRL 42.4 billion, the equivalent of BRL 3.2504 per preferred and common share, as announced by the company in October.

The shareholders who were at the base of the company until the last December 1st. Since December 2, the papers have been traded “ex-proventos”. The amount is added to the R$21 billion, or R$1.6099 per share, disbursed to shareholders in August, totaling R$63.4 billion.

Taking advantage of the high level of oil in the international market and the restructuring initiatives that reduced its debt, this year Petrobras resumed the payment of earnings to shareholders. The company expects to distribute from US$ 60 billion to US$ 70 billion between 2022 and 2026.

The movement of high dividends by companies in the oil sector and gas is worldwide. After record results in the third quarter, driven by the price of the commodity, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, among others, increased shareholder remuneration.

Petrobras Headquarters: Company took advantage of the high level of oil in the international market and restructuring initiatives that reduced its debt — Photo: Alexandre Cassiano/Agência O Globo

