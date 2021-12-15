Petrobras reduces gasoline price for distributors

As of this Wednesday, 15th, the average sale price of gasoline A from Petrobras to distributors will go from R$ 3.19 to R$ 3.09 per liter, an average reduction of R$ 0.10 per liter, announced this Tuesday, 14, the company.

“Considering the mandatory mixture of 27% of anhydrous ethanol and 73% of gasoline A for the composition of gasoline sold at stations, Petrobras’ share in the price of gasoline at the pump will be R$ 2.26 per liter on average . A reduction of R$0.07”, informed the company in a note.

In the statement, Petrobras reiterated its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, “while avoiding immediate transfers to internal prices, external and exchange rate volatility caused by cyclical events.”

“This adjustment reflects, in part, the evolution of international prices and the exchange rate, which stabilized at a lower level for gasoline,” added Petrobras.

According to the company, the last reduction in the price of gasoline by Petrobras was on June 12th.

Receive news straight on cell entering the groups of The Municipality. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel YouTube