Petrobras reduces the price of gasoline at the refinery | Economy

Petrobras announced that the average sale price of gasoline to distributors will go from R$ 3.19 to R$ 3.09 per liter as of this Wednesday (15th). THE new value represents an average reduction of 3.13% or R$0.10 per liter.

According to the state-owned company, the adjustment reflects, in part, the evolution of international prices and the exchange rate, “which stabilized at a lower level for gasoline”.

Petrobras did not report any readjustment in the prices of other fuels.

The last readjustment in fuel prices carried out by Petrobras was announced on October 25th. At that time, the company increased gasoline by 7.04% and diesel by 9.15%.

This was the first reduction in gasoline prices since June 12th. After that, four raises were made. See graphic:

In a statement released on Tuesday, Petrobras said that “it reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate transfer to internal prices, external volatilities and the exchange rate caused by circumstantial events”.

According to the company, considering the mandatory mixture of 27% of anhydrous ethanol and 73% of gasoline A that makes up the gasoline sold at gas stations, Petrobras’ share in the price of fuel at the pump “will become R$ 2.26 per liter, on average”, a reduction of R$ 0.07 compared to the last adjustment.

The changes made by Petrobras do not immediately or necessarily impact pump prices, as the final value also depends on taxes and margins from distributors and resellers.

Price at service stations in a slight drop

Last week, the price of gasoline at gas stations across the country registered a slight drop, according to a survey released on Friday (10) by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The survey shows that the average price of a liter of gasoline went from R$ 6.742 to 6.708, a drop of 0.50%. The maximum value found was R$7.962.

In the 12-month period, gasoline inflation exceeds 50%, according to IBGE data. In the case of ethanol, the increase reached almost 70%. Already the gasoline diesel rose 49.56%.

Reduction was announced by Bolsonaro

On December 6th, Petrobras informed that no decision had been taken on new readjustments in fuel prices and did not anticipate decisions.

The note was a response to expectations of changes in fuel prices at refineries, after President Jair Bolsonaro stated in an interview to the Poder360 website that Petrobras would begin to announce a reduction in fuel prices.

Since 2016, Petrobras has adopted a pricing policy for its refineries that is guided by fluctuations in the price of a barrel of oil in the international market and by the exchange rate.

The barrel of Brent oil accumulates a drop of around 14% since the last readjustment announced, according to Valor Online. On Monday (13), Brent crude futures closed 1% down to $74.39 a barrel, compared to an average price of $80.81 in November.