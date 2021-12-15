PF: Businessman bought ship and hangar to traffic cocaine to Europe – 12/14/2021

The Federal Police claims that businessman João Carlos Camisa Nova Júnior, 36, bought a ship in Santos (SP) and maintained a hangar on behalf of an air taxi company in Boa Vista (RR) to traffic tons of cocaine to Europe. He is imprisoned in the capital of São Paulo.

The Brazilian is also being investigated for involvement with the Spanish Mansur Ben Barka Heredia, suspected of being the owner of 580 kg of cocaine seized in February of this year on a plane belonging to a Portuguese company at the international airport in Salvador (BA).

The article contacted the lawyers of the Brazilian businessman, Luiza Nagib Eluf and his son Vitor Nagib Eluf, by phone and e-mail. The defender called back and informed him that his mother would speak out in relation to the client. However, she did not respond until the conclusion of this text.

According to the Federal Police, Camisa Nova invested R$1.6 million in the Panamanian-flagged Srakane vessel, with the aim of using the vessel in activities aimed at drug trafficking. And for the same purpose, he set up JRCN Aviation, the company that owns a hangar in Roraima.

The column had access to the Federal Police’s 666-page inquiry and also to another 795 pages referring to requests for preventive arrests of those involved in the case. The documents are under judicial secrecy.

Camisa Nova came under investigation on October 2 of last year, when federal agents seized 1.5 ton of cocaine hidden in bags of corn grain on the Unispirit ship, flying the Antigua and Barbuda flag, at the Port of São Sebastião (SP).

The cargo would go to the port of Las Palmas, in the Canary Islands. The ship continued its journey and when it arrived at its final destination, on October 22, Spanish police, alerted by Brazilian federal police, located another 1.2 ton of the drug on the vessel.

The PF agents found that the cargo of corn grains belonged to Camisa Nova, owner of CBA Trading Export de Produtos Agrícolas Ltda. He hired another company to export the product. Her two partners also ended up in jail.

The Spanish authorities have identified the company Hashemuda Moreno, headquartered in Seville and managed since May 25, 2012 by Jessica Moreno Gomez, as an importer of the corn grain cargo. She is the wife of Oliver Casado Prieto.

The couple was the target of a police operation in Seville, where they lived, in December 2020, accused of maintaining links with drug trafficking. On the occasion, weapons, ammunition, euros, vehicles and computers were seized.

Travels with Heredia

The PF is now investigating what is Camisa Nova’s connection to Heredia. The Spaniard’s name came to light in Brazil on February 9, 2021, when mechanics inspected the Dassault Falcon 900 aircraft, prefix CS-DTP, from the Portuguese company Omni, and found the drug in the fuselage.

The plane took off from Tires aerodrome, in Cascais, Portugal, on January 27, 2021 and arrived in Salvador the following day. Heredia and Portuguese João Loureiro, president of Boavista, Portugal’s first division football club, champion in the 2000/2001 season, were on board

After customs formalities, the aircraft went to Jundiaí airport (SP) and stayed in the Fly Away hangar until February 7th.

Two days later, at the airport in Salvador, the aircraft underwent maintenance and the drug was found. Heredia was supposed to board to return to Tires, but he didn’t.

Camisa Nova and eight other people, including a lawyer, businessmen from São Paulo and the owner of a network of gas stations in Bahia, were arrested last month by the Federal Police during the outbreak of Operation Calvary.

The name is an allusion to the cemetery in which Don Corleone, from the movie “The Godfather 1”, was buried. According to federal agents, Camisa Nova led a drug trafficking ring and was called Don by the other prisoners in the operation.

The PF discovered that Camisa Nova traveled abroad with Heredia on November 7, 2020 in a private plane with the prefix PR-WYW. The flight departed from Boa Vista, where the Brazilian has a hangar, and the declared destination was the international airport Amílcar Cabral, in Cape Verde.

A businessman arrested in Operation Calvary was also on board. The PF believes that the three went to Antwerp, Belgium, to monitor the arrival of drugs in mortar cargo containers dispatched from Salvador international airport on August 17th and 24th, 2020.

The PR-WYW plane is a three-engine jet from the manufacturer Dassault and Falcon model, as well as the aircraft that carried the 580 kg of cocaine seized in Salvador. Casanova, Heredia and the other businessman returned to Brazil on September 9, 2020 and arrived at the airport in Natal (RN).

Compassion and human dignity

Another trip made by Camisa Nova to Europe took place on October 5, 2020, three days after the seizure of 1.5 tons of cocaine on the Unispsirit ship, in the port of São Sebastião.

He flew on a TAP (Transportes Aéreos Portugueses) flight and landed at Humberto Delgado airport. He arrived in Lisbon on October 6th, but returned to Brazil the same day, also on a TAP flight.

Also according to the PF, on October 14, 2020, the day before the arrival of the Unispirit ship in Las Palmas, Camisa Nova took a flight in Guarulhos and went to the international airport in Seville. The businessman returned to Brazil on October 25, after news of drug seizures in Spain.

In March of last year, the PF received information from the European authorities that a long-haul vessel, dedicated to drug trafficking, would travel to Brazil. That vessel was the Srakane, later acquired by Camisa Nova.

The ship arrived in Paraíba on April 6, 2020 and the following day went to Recife. On April 16, he stopped in Salvador, where he stayed for 38 days. Then he went straight to the port of São Sebastião. The arrival was on June 2, 2020. The stay was 12 days.

The crew was left without water and food and in a situation analogous to slave labor. There were also labor debts and problems with the vessel’s documentation. ILO (International Labor Organization) inspectors were called.

The problems were only resolved when a Brazilian appeared willing to buy supplies for the crew and pay all the debts. This Brazilian was the businessman Camisa Nova. At the time he said he did it “out of compassion and to ensure the human dignity of the crew”.

Camisa Nova spent US$ 300 thousand dollars, around R$ 1.6 million at the time. His attitude caught the attention of the PF. For the feds, the businessman had no connection with the ship and paid the expenses in the midst of one of the biggest economic crises of all time.

The businessman is imprisoned at CDP 3 (Provisional Detention Center) in Pinheiros, west side. He is charged with drug trafficking, association with a criminal organization and money laundering. And responds to a lawsuit for attempted murder that occurred in February 2018 in São Paulo. According to the Civil Police, he owed R$170,000 to the victim.